Listen: WMC Has Launched A Podcast Featuring The 2019 Techno Panel With Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, Nicole Moudaber and Christian Smith

WMC has launched their first podcast with special guests Junior Sanchez, Geoff Colon (Microsoft) and for the first time ever the 2019 Techno Panel recording.
To celebrate the first-ever Winter Music Conference Virtual event, the team at WMC has spun up their first podcast featuring guests Junior Sanchez and Geoff Colon (Microsoft) and for the first time ever, the recording of the 2019 Techno Panel. The 2019 relaunch event in Miami featured a heavyweight line up featuring legends of the genre - Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, Nicole Moudaber, and Christian Smith. This is the first time it has ever been broadcast. 

Both Sanchez and Colon will be featured panelists at WMCV along with a massive lineup of industry veterans spanning the music and tech industries.  More info at www.wintermusicconference.com 

