Little Snake Announces Debut Album On Brainfeeder Featuring Flying Lotus, Amon Tobin

Little Snake Julian Gagnon

Alberta, Canada producer Little Snake, real name Gino Serpentini, has announced his new album that is a mouthful, A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect. The LP has features from the likes of Amon Tobin, Shrimpnose and Flying Lotus twice, which makes sense since it on Brainfeeder. He has released the music video for his collaboration with “Fallen Angels,” which you can see below. It is rather trippy.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After three EPs on Brainfeeder, this is his debut LP on the label. He gets into the concept of it below.

“A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect is intended to be a signal to those who have experienced the consciousness of a dualistic pattern they may find themselves in. It is intended to be the most generalized amalgamation of the furthest corners of all tangible emotional complexes and perceivable spectrums known to humankind and beyond,” explains Little Snake.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“It is a take on the consciousness of the severe echo chamber of inexplicable trauma and fulfillment around it throughout my own personal experience while trying to fully step outside of my perception of reality and notice the patterns we all face.”

The LP will be released on May 7. The album will be released digitally and on a strictly limited-edition, pill-shaped USB stick in holographic packaging with a raft of exclusive bonus music and art. The USB format is exclusively available on Little Snake’s Bandcamp. Pre-order the album here and find the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. exterior to me

2. Fallen Angels (feat. Flying Lotus)

3. hang in there..

4. Decimation of Movement over Time (feat. SABROI)

5. FEVER DREAM (feat. Shrimpnose)

6. Loophole (feat. Amon Tobin)

7. The Machine

8. In My Head

9. Raining Teeth (feat. Tutara Peak)

10. this interlude presents: Absurdism !!

11. TO FIND LOVE IS TO SEEK THE END (feat. Flying Lotus)