Magnetic Mix 144: Chaya

Chaya Inês Costa Monteiro

Dublin-born, London-based multi-instrumentalist Chaya is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Getting involved with electronic music at the age of 16, he moved to New York City to study at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute. After school, he moved to London, where he was able to land an early residency at one of London nightclub EGG. He has since moved on to creating his own productions, debuting them at the end of 2020 with “Nevermind.”

Several more have emerged since then, including a collaboration with Jay Pryor. Merging deeper and progressive melodies, the tunes have the fit a mold of long, late night sets and then something that also vibes in the daytime. The mix embraces some of that with a blend of his favorite tracks that ping-pong around between different sounds. He also includes some unreleased IDs from himself as well.

Chaya describes the mix as “a mix featuring some of my all time favorites to help celebrate the lifting of restrictions and get us ready for club life.”

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

1. Gesaffelstein - Pursuit

1b. Notorious BIG - Party & Bullshit

2. Midnight Vices - Move Next

3. Public Domain Operation Blade

4. Duck Sauce - Big Bad Wolf

5. Mark Blair - This is Acid Man

6. Faux - Back Up

7. Oliver Dollar - Doing Ya Thing

8. Channel Tres - Controller

9. Chaya - ID

10. Groove Armada - Superstylin'

11. Disclosure - Boss

12. Kaytranada - Move Love

13. Chaya - ID

14. Jay Pryor & Chaya - Say Something (Club Mix)

15. Solardo - The Spot

16. Supermode - Tell Me Why

17. Amelie Lens - Follow

18. Burial & Four Tet - Nova