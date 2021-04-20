Magnetic Mix 145: Redfield

Neil Barrett aka Redfield is next up for our Magnetic Mix series. The UK producer has been putting out party-starting house music for the past few years, including my first introduction to him with his remix of Jay Pryor’s “Make Luv.” A rare house artist to get a remix from Axwell, his tracks go from one banger to the next.

This mix embodies that with tunes by the likes of Leftwing & Kody, Cassian and others to get ready for life to open back up again.

Redfield described this mix as "a varied mix of bangers that I’ve been playing on my ‘Hump Day House Sessions.’ Really excited for this release and can’t wait for people to hear it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Omson - Better Place

2. Morixo & CHANEY - Good For Me

3. Jack Swoon - Somebody

4. Vintage Culture It Is What It Is ft. Elise LeGrow

5. Leftwing & Kody - If You Wanna

6. Redfield - Don’t Stop

7. Mark Maxwell - You Beside Me

8. Ashibah & Clerk - The Thrill

9. Qlank - Cell Phone

10. Body Ocean - Once The Music

11. Vush - The Track (Soft Extended Mix)

12. Capozzi - Give Love

13. James Curd & Gettoblaster feat. Mizbee - Keep It High

14. ArtLec - We'll Stay Together (Extended Mix)

15. BRONSON - KNOW ME ft Gallant (Cassian Extended Remix)