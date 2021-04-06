Matthew Dear Releasing Decade-Old, Shelved LP 'Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album'

Matthew Dear Brett Carlson

Matthew Dear has announced a new album Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album, which will be released in June. To push the LPs he has shared the lead singles “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times.”

The album is something I have started to see a little more over the past year with artists having more time to sift through their hard drives at home. Preachers Sigh is a shelved project from 2008 and 2009 made when traveling between Dear's home in Texas and his adopted home in Detroit.

The album of personal, playful, looping guitar-centric recordings was a departure from the hybrid, electro-pop made for his 2007 album Asa Breed. When he released his 2010 LP Black City, which helped cement an identity for Matthew Dear, that meant Preachers Sigh and Potion was going to be shelved and would gather digital dust. Now the pandemic has shifted the sands of time and it is time for the record to come out.

Preachers Sigh and Potion was inspired by Emmylou Harris as well as the fingerpicking guitar style of his own father, channeled those with house and techno. “I’d say that was the beginning of this album,” Dear explains in a press release. “Realizing I could apply what I’d been doing in the computer to the other music I loved and grew up with.”

See the full tracklist below. Preacher's Sigh & Potion: Lost Album will be released on Ghostly International on June 25. Pre-order the LP here.

Tracklist:

1. Muscle Beach

2. Sow Down

3. Hikers Y

4. Never Divide

5. All Her Fits

6. Supper Times

7. Crash and Burn

8. Heart to Sing

9. Eye

10. Head

11. Gutters And Beyond