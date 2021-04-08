Nicolas Jaar & Dave Harrington Detail New DARKSIDE Album 'Spiral' Share Single "The Limit"

The new DARKSIDE album will arrive in the summer, but now we have the second single.

DARKSIDE has revealed the details for their upcoming album Spiral and shared the second single from it “The Limit.”

Earlier this year, the pair of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington abruptly revived the duo publicly with the release of the single “Liberty Bell,” while announcing their sophomore album. Now we know the release date and tracklist.

The group was formed 10 years ago in Providence, Rhode Island and led to them releasing their debut album in 2013, before calling it quits a year later.

"From the beginning, DARKSIDE has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn't wait to jam together again,” says Jaar in a statement.

Harrington echoes this sentiment in his own statement, “It felt like it was time again. We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. DARKSIDE is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together."

Spiral will be released on July 23 via Matador Records. Pre-order the album here and see the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Narrow Road

2. The Limit

3. The Question Is To See It All

4. Lawmaker

5. I’m The Echo

6. Spiral

7. Liberty Bell

8. Inside Is Out There

9. Only Young