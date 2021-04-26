Niilas Shares Lush, Breakbeat Remix of Metteson’s "Harder"

When most people think of the electronic music scene in Norway, we’re inclined to think of the nu-disco stylings of electronic music royalty Todd Terje or Lindstrøm. But there’s much more to Norway, as demonstrated by rising producer Niilas. Fresh off the back of securing a Norwegian grammy for producer of the year, his latest remix of Metteson’s "Harder" showcases all the elements of his unique style. Employing a broken beat style with lush, analogue synth pads - it sits perfectly between the alt-pop and electronic space, perfectly complimenting the original production

Hailing from Bergen in Norway, I’d say you would spend a lot of time indoors working on your studio skills and Peder Niilas Tarnesvik has certainly been putting in the studio hours. Speaking on the inspiration behind the remix, he states:

"Remixing tracks like these, with powerful and huge vocals are always fun! It gives a platform for precisely pinning down the feelings that are already conveyed through the song, a dream for remixing! On this remix I really tried to focus on the light-footedness of house music, combined with the iconic 80’s vocals that shine throughout the track. The result is a remix i’m personally very happy with, and a perfect fit for the spring!"

