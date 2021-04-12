NTS Radio Celebrating 10 Years With Weeklong Event, Guests, Charity Fundraiser

Arca image by Carlota Guerrero, Carlos Sáez, and Arca

NTS Radio is celebrating its 10-year anniversary next week and in doing so, will have 10 guest curators come on air for a weeklong celebration. The event will be to honor NTS, while also raise money for The Global Foodbanking Network. Among those who will be on the two channels during the week include Theo Parrish, Arca, My Bloody Valentine and Laurie Anderson. The radio event will take place from Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23.

You can see the schedule of how the 10 guests will be spread out over the two NTS Radio channels from Monday to Friday.

Special Guest Schedule NTS Radio

The full schedule will be revealed this Wednesday on the NTS radio website. Arca, Liz Johnson Artur and Patia Borja from Patia’s Fantasy World will all get six hours to work with on radio. Theo Parrish and Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, will close out the week. The guests will start at 12pm BST.

