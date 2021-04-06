These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist called Aagentah with his track "Called Upon" forthcoming via the record label Manuka Records.

Manuka Records are back with yet another cold release, this time from new face to the label, Manchester-based producer, Aagentah. This one's a two-tracker, with one track featuring Dread MC. We were asked to premiere the production entitled "Called Upon," which you can listen too below.

Premiere: Aagentah - Called Upon (MNK013) Infernal Sounds

Premiere: Aagentah - Called Upon (MNK013):

This ones an icy, experimental creation from Aagentah. Heavy subs & industrial textures smother the entire track from start to finish. There's mechanical bleeps and signals throughout the track which adds even more depth to it, plus he's used space very well within the production. I really like the vocal sample Aagentah has used too, it gives the track a dark, grimey feeling even though it's a much slower BPM than 140. Wicked release from Aagentah. The release date is April 12th via all normal online retailers.