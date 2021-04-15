Premiere: LP Giobbi - Believer feat. Hermixalot
Austin based producer, music director, label owner and DJ, LP Giobbi has a new single out tomorrow “Believer” that will make you believe we will be dancing together again. This delicious slice of piano house featuring a vocal from Hermixalot does just that and will arrive tomorrow on Noizu’s Techne Records / Thrive Music.
The track is designed to proselytize you and your neighbors to the groove. LP Giobbi has teamed up with Hermixalot on a slew of singles in the past like “Move Your Body,” “Emancipation” and “Slither In” and now “Believer.” In between the hands in the air moments with piano and mid-2000s synth moments, breaks come to the fore. Have a little or a big dance with this “Believer” this weekend.
"This is a track dedicated to the experience of being on a dance floor and being a part of something greater than yourself," says LP Giobbi in a statement. "The dance floor moments that are so close to being here are going to be nothing short of magnificent so I wanted to make a song that could help us celebrate just that!"
LP Giobbi is also the founder of FEMME HOUSE, which pushes for gender equality in the music industry. She is the co-owner of Animal Talk, a hybrid publishing agency, record label, event brand and artist collective with Sofi Tukker.
“Believer” will be released tomorrow, April 16. Until then, you can stream it below.