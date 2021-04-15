Premiere: Manics - "Perfect-Energy" ft. HoneyLuv [Popgang]

Slow-burning summer disco inferno
Author:
Publish date:
Manics - "Perfect-Energy" [Popgang]

Manics - "Perfect-Energy" [Popgang]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from Popgang Records founding duo Manics. "Perfect-Energy" is a slowed down, tropical filled, bass-driven, and synth-laden heater featuring up and coming LA-artist HoneyLuv on vocals. Summer is just around the corner, and this is the perfect soundtrack for the warmer days and long nights ahead. 

They will also be hosting a live stream to celebrate the launch, which you can watch here

Related Content

Manics-Valentines-Mix-Art.jpg
Music

MANICS pull back Cupid's bow to let loose an exclusive mix for Valentine's Day

Starfari - Soul Purpose EP
Music

Premiere: Starfari & Niteppl - Timeless [Popgang Records]

unnamed
Music

Premiere: "Walk Without Me" by Manics