Manics - "Perfect-Energy" [Popgang]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from Popgang Records founding duo Manics. "Perfect-Energy" is a slowed down, tropical filled, bass-driven, and synth-laden heater featuring up and coming LA-artist HoneyLuv on vocals. Summer is just around the corner, and this is the perfect soundtrack for the warmer days and long nights ahead.

They will also be hosting a live stream to celebrate the launch, which you can watch here