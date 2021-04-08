Premiere: Ten City - That's The Way Love Is

Marshall Jefferson & Byron Stingily re-release and re-record their seminal 1989 track "That's The Way Love Is."
In a special premiere today, Marshall Jefferson & Byron Stingily have unveiled a re-released and re-made version of their classic 1989 Ten City song “That’s The Way Love Is.” The re-release is taken from their upcoming album Judgment that will be released this summer on Ultra Records.

"That’s The Way Love Is" is not exactly the one we heard in 1989. It has the same soul and feel to it, but was re-recorded with new strings, resung parts and a fresh sound. It sounds like it was given a blast of sunlight and new coat of paint, ready for drive through the proverbial disco ball. This is joyous disco, soul and house music at its finest.

The re-release will be released tomorrow, April 9 via Ultra Records. Ten City’s fifth album Judgment will arrive at some point this summer. Until the track drops, stream it below. 

