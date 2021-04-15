Producer Spotlight: Baby Audio's Comeback Kid Plugin Brings Intuitive Controls and Endless Possibilities For Your Delays

If you are looking for that added texture or complex layers for your productions, look no further than the Comeback Kid Plugin.

Get the Baby Audio Comeback Kid Plugin HERE

Whether you are DJing or in the studio, there is no arguing that a suitable delay can bring some fantastic layers to beef up your sound or make things a little more intriguing for the listener. Baby Audio's Comeback Kid is the perfect blend of easy-to-use controls with just the right amount of depth that allows you to create subtle and powerful delays in your productions.

We love what happens to this 303 below in the samples when the delay kicks in, just a world of difference and space. Listen to all of them to get an idea of what you can do to make your tracks pop.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Intuitive and Powerful - no menu diving, just simple controls to bring subtle yet complex layers to your sounds.

Comeback Kid is an intuitive delay plugin that lets your sounds return as a better version of themselves — loaded with character and analog flavor. The creative workflow of hardware inspires the effect lay-out. There are no sub-menus or hidden features. Just an ultra-flexible delay engine — along with 14' flavor knobs' to add sonic goodness to your wet signal.

Comeback Kid's Features

Set up your delay:

Tempo-sync modes: Straight, dotted, triplet (syncs to your DAW's BPM).

Free mode: 0.01 ms - 2500 ms.

Add Character to your delay:

• Lo-Cut + Hi-Cut: A pair of juicy, analog modeled*, filters.

• Attack + Sustain: Flexible transient designers.

• Cheap: A custom 11-bit signal path — modeled after vintage digital delays.

• Tape: Analog-modeled tape saturation algorithm.

• Swirl: Warm and organic-sounding phasing effect.

• Sauce: Algorithmic reverb.

• Wider: Widening algorithm, utilizing the HAAS effect.

• Ping-Pong: A classic stereo delay trick.

• Richer: Pitch-shifting algorithm, creating a lush and wide delay response.

• Pan: Wet signal panning tool.

• Mono: Wet signal mono-maker.

• Ducker: Ducks the delay signal when the dry signal is playing — for a cleaner, more modern sound.

• Destiny: Subtle randomization algorithm, creating a more human delay feel.

* They don't just call it 'analog modeled' for marketing reasons: Here's what the process entails.

Level up your productions with Comeback Kid.

You want accurate; they've got it. Hyper-accurate delays down to the decimal:

You can set your delays down to 0.01ms precision when in free mode. Do so by double-clicking the numerical display and typing in your desired delay time.

Off-mode: Double click the "Comeback Kid" logo to disable the delay engine. This allows you to use the plugin's flavoring tools on your dry signal — like a regular multi-FX / color box.

Delay Styles: Want a tape delay vibe for your lead synth, a modern slap on your vocals and a crunchy lofi echo on your guitars? Not a problem! The on-board flavoring tools can cover an almost endless variety of delay styles when mixed and matched. (Double click any knob to reset its value for a quicker workflow).

UI change-ups that will inspire you. Daytime / Nighttime: To those who work long hours in the studio, we created an alternative perspective to keep the eyes intrigued. Switch between day-view and night-view by clicking the top-left symbol.

Presets:

Get some inspiration with 61 presets created by friends of BABY Audio. The presets are designed by:

· Mick Schultz: Grammy Nominated, Multi-Platinum, producer for Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Jeremih.

· Anthony Saffery: Billboard #1 producer / engineer for Portugal. The Man, Dirty Vegas, Cornershop.

*For optimal results with the presets, gain stage the incoming signal to around -18db.

Compatibility.

Plugin formats: VST, VST3, AU, AAX.

Platforms supported: Mac OS 10.7 and up including Catalina / Big Sur. PC Windows 7 and up.

DAWs supported: Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Logic Pro, FL Studio, Cubase, Nuendo, Reaper, Reason + more.