Producer Spotlight: Loopcloud Has Just Dropped Loopcloud 6 with improved search, built-in AI functionality, three new effects, and more

Loopcloud continues to up the ante in their subscriber offering, and version 6 brings an even better workflow functionality.

The arms race in the sample and plugin world is never-ending, and Loopcloud is always ahead of the pack in the way they think about their platform. The value monthly subscribers receive from the constantly updated tools, and now an AI-powered search integration makes Loopcloud worth checking out. This platform is the ultimate organizational tool for producers that love working with audio samples, loops, and just about every genre under the sun. Right now, if you sign up for the Artist plan, you get two free months and a Krotos Simple Concept Synth worth $25!

So What Exactly is Loopcloud?

If you are a new producer, you are probably overwhelmed by a landslide of samples, loops, plugins, and tutorial offerings. It's downright daunting and can often leave you like a deer in the strobe lights.

Loopcloud gives producers and musicians studio-quality samples, loops, and instruments to take their music further. It's the all-in-one production partner that inspires to start and finish tracks.

What sets Loopcloud apart from its competitors is the ability to preview and modify over 4 million royalty-free samples—plus your sample collection—live and in perfect time and key with your DAW – only downloading the sounds you want. It brings together every sound from your collection into one place: tagged, organized, and easy-to-find.

As you will learn quickly, if you haven't already, managing and organizing all your samples can be a VERY arduous and time-consuming process. Loopcloud solves all this and gets you focused on making music, not creating folders.

What's New in Loopcloud 6?

Yes, Loopcloud has gotten smarter! Loopcloud continues to advance the future of sample subscription services with AI-powered harmonic and rhythmic sound matching, similar sound recommendations, and adjustable audio search filters. Additional updates include three new effects, AI-tagging for user content, intuitive export options, and more. Loopcloud 6 inspires producers with new sounds, fresh ideas, and unexpected musical directions.

Discover the perfect match - Select a sound you like and instantly hear a curated selection of complementary loops that work alongside your chosen sound. The "sound-matching" algorithm will search through your personal sample collection and the complete Loopcloud library to find samples and loops that harmonically and rhythmically match. It's not a cheat code for making music; it's the creative spark that ignites new ideas and eureka moments.

So not only will you save time, but you will be focused on creating, not endlessly browsing. Beat the time suck with Loopcloud!

Find the missing piece. - We all know that sometimes you have something in mind, like that perfect guitar riff or rim shot, but finding it can be frustrating. That elusive sound floating around in your head is now easier to find, thanks to Loopcloud's new Audio Filters. Use the Tone, Length, Stereo, BPM, Swing, Rhythmic Density, Attack, and Decay sliders to find the characteristics you need while setting specific ranges for each category to narrow down your search.

Switch up similar sounds - You've found a sound where the vibe is just right, but the sample doesn't quite fit with your track – just click 'Find Similar Sounds.' This unique feature will instantly show you a wide variety of similar alternatives to help push your music forward.

Additional effects and patterns - Loopcloud's effects rack now has three new effects: EQ, Tonebox, and Compressor. Tweak the parameters of each effect to your taste, or choose between a variety of instantly inspiring presets. Experiment with the new creative patterns and build imaginative arpeggios, basslines, rhythms, and more.

Combine your collection - AI-tagging automatically analyses and tags all user content added to the Loopcloud library. Just select the folder you'd like to import and let Loopcloud do the rest. Everything will be where you need it when you need it.

Export how you want - Loopcloud 6 allows users to choose which export options work for them. Drag sounds straight into your DAW with the Export button, or click and copy to your clipboard, selecting the export preferences that are right for you. Export downloaded sounds as a current mix, original file, processed file, processed separate files, or original separate files – the choice is yours.

Step into the dark - While other people sleep, musicians are often at their most productive. With this in mind, Loopcloud introduces a slick new Dark Mode to help you stay creative long into the night.

About Loopmasters

Loopmasters is the ideal place to find the best samples, loops, and instruments from the world's most influential DJs, artists, and producers. In 2017, Loopmasters launched Loopcloud, the industry-leading subscription service that gives producers the tools they need to take their music further.

Loopcloud is available from £5.99 / €6.99 / $7.99 per month.