Producer Spotlight: Speedy Releases - 3 ½ Quick Tips to Finish and Release Music Faster (plus a Free Sample Pack)

There’s never been more pressure on music-makers to release music. In this article, we discuss a few quick tips to finish and release tracks more quickly (and even offer up a free sample pack to help)

It doesn’t matter what kind of music you make—there’s never been more pressure on music-makers to get tracks out into the world. With the skyrocketing popularity of streaming platforms like Spotify, music consumers are now chewing through new music like wood chippers. And as a result, their appetites for even newer music have only gotten more insatiable.

This puts pressure on us music-makers to keep our listeners engaged. Many artists also encourage this engagement through an active social media presence, but nothing engages an audience like new music! In this article, we’ll cover a few simple tips to work faster and take your tracks from the initial idea to the release quicker in order to stop those ravenous fans of yours from getting their fill elsewhere...

Free Sample Pack! - To help Magnetic Magazine readers stay in their creative zones, iZotope supplied us with a teaser pack that includes some of the best exclusive samples from their memberships. Whether you decide to become a member or not, iZotope wants to help you stay creative and keep releasing music, and they hope this pack can (directly or indirectly) help you stay on that path.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE PACK HERE

Click below to compare iZotope memberships and start a free, 7-day trial. Happy releasing! LEARN MORE HERE

1. Set time aside for prep work—keep creative work creative

It may sound a bit obvious, but it’s easier to get a track done quickly if you can stay in the creative zone. Nothing stifles creativity more than having to step back outside the track you’re making to organize your work, search for something, or improve your workflow. As a result, the best way to get through your creative work quicker is to give yourself time to purely lean into that creativity by separating out any prep work and getting it done ahead of time.

If you’re a producer or engineer, make sure your plug-ins, samples, and other resources are organized for easy access when you need them. Block out time to create templates and presets that you often use and study techniques used by your favorite producers and engineers.

If you’re a songwriter—and if you’re not already doing so—jot down seed ideas and phrases when they come to you so you can pull from them when it’s time to be creative. Block out time to expand your vocabulary using an app, website, or a good ole dictionary, and study techniques used by your favorite songwriters.

When it’s time actually to push a track forward, you’ll just need to reach for prep work you’ve already done right tool, keep yourself in the creative flow, and forget about everything else. If inspiration strikes, you’ll be done with the track in no time.

2. Hold yourself to a release schedule—and share it with your audience for even more urgency

Ask any music-maker (or any artist for that matter) how they determine a track is done, and you’re likely to hear some variation of “It’s never really done, I could always work on it more.”

This unfortunate truth is one of the main reasons people have a hard time releasing music more quickly. We’re about to put our name on this thing; obviously, we want to make sure it’s as good as it can possibly be. This is admirable, and being critical usually isn’t a bad thing, but it can definitely get in the way of regular, speedy releases.

Assuming you’re handling distribution yourself and don’t need to hit additional deadlines set by labels or other stakeholders, it can be helpful to set a release date for a track before it’s even done. You can even do this with tracks that haven’t been started yet, committing yourself to a release schedule over the course of several months. Write release dates down to remind yourself that you can’t just work on a track forever, and even share your release date(s) with friends and fans if you want an extra kick in the rear.

3. Streamline your workflow—it affects everything you do

You might be saying to yourself, “This sounds a whole lot like the prep work in Tip #1...” But here, we’re talking about work outside of the actual craft of music-making—the quality-of-life workflow improvements that can make a 5-hour session feel like a 2-hour session (or the other way around if you don’t implement them).

Take advantage of keyboard shortcuts and try to learn new ones whenever you can. Consider upgrading your basic office equipment, like getting a mouse to replace your trackpad, a second monitor for more screen real estate, or an office chair with lumbar support. If you’re a songwriter and prefer the pen-and-paper approach, invest in a notebook and pen that you’ll enjoy using. And above all else, remember to keep yourself fed, hydrated, and rested for maximum productivity.

You might be skeptical that something like a mouse or second monitor could help you release music faster. But when optimizing our workflows, it’s rarely a question of “Which improvement will directly shave hours off my process?” Usually, we get these hours back by making tiny improvements that shave fractions of a second off the actions we perform thousands of times, like moving the cursor and clicking or glancing around a screen. Optimize the little things, and your saved seconds will add up, getting your tracks out in the world even sooner.

BONUS TIP: If you’re limited by your production workflow, some new tools might help...

The simple workflow and philosophy changes outlined in the tips above can immediately help you work faster and get tracks out into the world sooner. But if your production process itself is what’s throttling your release speed, it might be time to invest in some new tools.

This article was written by the content team at iZotope, industry leaders in advanced plug-in technology that drastically streamlines the production process. Tools like Neutron’s Mix Assistant and Ozone’s Master Assistant—powered by machine learning—are able to set you up with a custom starting point for your processing in mere seconds. Many iZotope plug-ins can even communicate with each other through Inter-plugin Communication, unlocking time-saving workflows that change the way you look at music production, mixing, and mastering.

And now, you don’t have to break the bank to access these tools. iZotope recently introduced two new memberships: Music Production Suite Pro ($24.99/month) and iZotope Producers Club ($19.99/month). You can try them free for seven days, giving you access to all the following tools and resources:

Plug-ins (over $2,000 MSRP total)

Exclusive to Music Production Suite Pro

● RX for industry-leading audio repair

● Insight for advanced metering and visualizations

Included in Both Memberships

● Ozone for intuitive mastering

● Neutron for intelligent mixing

● Nectar for specialized vocal mixing

● VocalSynth for vocal sound design

● Neoverb for blendable reverb

● Tonal Balance Control for intelligent metering

● iZotope Visual Mixer & Relay, a more intuitive way to mix

● Melodyne 5 essential from Celemony, for industry-famous pitch correction

Other Membership Perks

● Exclusive preset and sample packs

● Vocal production lessons from Berklee Online®

● Mixing, mastering, and production lessons from Reid Stefan

● Curated iZotope tutorials

● Future updates to iZotope plug-ins in your membership

Click below to compare iZotope memberships and start a free, 7-day trial. Happy releasing!

