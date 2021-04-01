Producer Spotlight: The Boom Effect, Meet The New Line Of KRK Subwoofers

The new KRK Subs improve on a classic with even better performance and accuracy - with an S8.4, S10.4, and S12.4

Every good studio needs a subwoofer, right? If you produce dance music, hip hop, droney ambient, or anything with sub-bass, you know how important it is to have a sub. The new KRK line of subs continues to build on the fantastic KRK DNA; check out all the latest models below, and to purchase, you can visit KRK.

The New KRK Subwoofers

For years, KRK subwoofers have been the choice for accurate low-frequency monitoring in studios large and small. Our latest generation of powered subwoofers provides a new standard for even better performance and accuracy, raising the bar once again. Whether you are mixing in a 2.1 or 5.1 surround environment or just looking to upgrade the low-frequency extension of your existing monitors, KRK Subwoofers will provide the low-frequency detail and accuracy that will help you to create a better mix.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

S8.4

Powered Studio Subwoofer

The S8.4 powered studio subwoofer builds upon KRK’s legacy for sonic accuracy in a compact form factor. The custom-voiced, glass-aramid woofer delivers tight, defined bass, while the Class-D power amplifier dramatically increases transient response, control and punch. The four-position selectable crossover lets you adjust the subwoofer setting easily to your existing monitors.

Pairing the S8.4 subwoofer with KRK or another studio monitor delivers an optimized mixing and listening experience with extended low end, while the exclusive bypass-control feature provides full range audio to the monitors without switching off the subwoofer. KRK’s S8.4 subwoofer doesn’t just deliver precise bass and a rich feature set: it’s the next dimension in subwoofer performance.

$349.00

S10.4

Powered Studio Subwoofer

The S10.4 powered studio subwoofer builds upon KRK’s legacy for sonic accuracy and performance. The custom-voiced, glass-aramid woofer delivers tight, defined bass, while the Class-D power amplifier dramatically increases transient response, control and punch. The four-position selectable crossover makes it easy to adjust the subwoofer setting to your existing monitors.

Pairing the S10.4 with KRK or another studio monitors delivers an optimized listening and mixing experience with extended low end, while the exclusive bypass-control feature provides full range audio to the monitors without switching off the subwoofer. KRK's S10.4 subwoofer doesn’t just deliver precise bass and a rich feature set: it’s the next dimension in subwoofer performance.

$449.00

S12.4

Powered Studio Subwoofer

The S12.4 powered studio subwoofer builds upon KRK’s legacy for sonic accuracy and stellar performance. The custom-made, Kevlar® woofer delivers ultra-tight, defined bass, while the Class-D power amplifier dramatically increases transient response, control, and punch. The four-position selectable crossover lets you adjust the subwoofer setting easily to your existing monitors.

Pairing the S12.4 with KRK or another studio monitor delivers an optimized listening and mixing experience with extended low end, while the exclusive bypass-control feature provides full range audio to the monitors without switching off the subwoofer. The powerful S12.4 subwoofer doesn’t just deliver precise, ultra-low bass and a rich feature set: it’s the next dimension in subwoofer performance.

$799.00