Producer Spotlight - UJAM's New Finisher RETRO Plugin Will Give You That Vintage Feel You Have Been Craving

Are you looking for some Lofi crackle, maybe some analogy 80s or some crackling 70s vibes - UJAM's Finisher RETRO has got you covered?

Oh yes, yes, yes - retro is back, baby. Whether you are into synth wave or lofi beats, the warbly, crackly, hissy, warped, and wonky artifacts are back in a big way, but this time on purpose. Getting that perfect sounding effect that makes your track sound, well, old, has always been a bit of a crapshoot and a LOT of tweaking to get it just right. UJAM's Finisher RETRO takes all the headaches out of getting those old-school vibes with just a couple knob twists or presets; you will be in business and able to dial it in just right.

So if you are looking to add a little aging to your productions, Finisher Retro is a fantastic place to start dialing in your sound.

Rage against the dull sounds!

Hear how Finisher RETRO can inject some life and character into super clean (a.k.a. "kinda' boring") recordings.

Rediscovering those warm and fuzzy tones

Do you ever play your parent's old vinyl and think, "That. Sounds. GREAT! How do I get that 60s (or 70/80/90s) vibe in my track?" With Finisher RETRO, it's easy. UJAM's mad scientists have done the hard work and captured the classic reverbs, delays, flangers, tubes, tape hiss, and magic for you. Just load RETRO, punch in some presets and get going. Tweak until you are satisfied.

Intuitive User Interface

Create your music without overthinking! Pick any inspiring preset and get to work instantly. The infamous FINISHER knob Presets have dozens of processors under the hood, but it's all controlled with one glorious knob.

Tweak until you feel it

Don't worry; you're never stuck with RETRO's presets. The FINISHER and VARI knobs let you quickly push each preset in different directions from "light and subtle hint" to "laying it on real thick!"

A complex web of effects made easy

RETRO is so much more than just one effect. Each of its modes is a web of up to 20 interconnected sound modules. It's like having a vast pedalboard AND rack of studio gear with everything set just right.

Sound by Era: 60s, 70s, 80s, or 90s. You Pick!

Finisher RETRO's modes are presented in decades, from the 60s, 70s, 80s, or 90s. UJAM's sound designers carefully craft each mode to give you an authentic snapshot of a great sound from that decade. Just ask your mom, she'll remember.