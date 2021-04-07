Record Store Day Unveils 2021 Exclusives & Drops: MF Doom, Gorillaz, Tangerine Dream

Courtesy Photo

Like just about everything music related over the past 15 months, Record Store Day has been changed again in 2021. It will happen over two drops this year on June 12 and then July 17 to spread out the releases, plus hopefully drive more foot traffic and sales to more independent record stores that will desperately need the business. Today, they released their list of exclusive titles that will be available for each. There will be a host of re-pressings, live recordings, soundtracks and more. Let’s break things down by some of the highlights for each day. See the full list of exclusives here.

June 12:

There will be some early work from OneohTrix Point Never when he was on Mexican Summer. Tangerine Dream will release their Live At The Reims Cathedral 1974 performance in a 2xLP. Czarface & MF DOOM will release Meddle With Metal. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s collaborative album Piñata will release a new version dubbed Piñata: The 1984 Edition. The Matrix – The Complete Edition will be expanded and pressed to a Glitter-Infused Green vinyl. There will be other releases from AIR, Beck, Rage Against The Machine, The Chemical Brothers and more.

July 17:

Denzel Curry & Robert Glasper will release their Live From Leimert Park recording on a 7" Picture Disc. KMD, a group MF DOOM was a part of, will release a “never to be repeated tri-color pressing of the double LP” Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition. Gorillaz will release the G Collection, which includes a vinyl box set of their six albums from 2001 to 2020. There will be other vinyls from John Prine, St. Vincent and others.