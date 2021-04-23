REZZ & deadmau5 Release New Collaboration "Hypnocurrency"

REZZ & Deadmau5 Courtesy Photos From PR

REZZ and deadmau5 have teamed on a new single, many months in the making, titled “Hypnocurrency.”

The mau5trap head and one of its shining stars combine on a blend of their two talents. Things drop down into some mid-tempo heat with the gritty electro that can be found scattered around deadmau5’s discography, whirring synths and the pulsating low-end that hypnotizes REZZ fans.

This is one that was manifested over the past few years, so enjoy the first collab between these two. Hopefully we see more between them. Pick up your copy of the track here.