Soul Clap Release New Album 'WTF (World Transformation Force),' Beer Collab With Finback Brewery

Soul Clap Bill Kennedy

Soul Clap has released their new album WTF (World Transformation Force) that has been slowly emerging over the past three months with an EP of four tracks in January, February and March. The fact the album is being released on Earth Day is no accident and it is a reaction to humanity’s destruction of the planet.

"WTF (World Transformation Force) is our reaction to what’s happening to this planet called Earth, and to us, the human beings on it. It’s a call for radical love and radical hope,” explain Soul Clap. “It’s a wake up call to action, a time for all of us to join together on the path to positive change. Dance music was born as a subversive, underground movement of marginalized people and we believe it’s our duty to follow in their footsteps and use the power of our culture for positive change.”

It brings the soulful house sound one expects from Soul Clap with the messaging to protect each other and the planet. Get your copy of the LP here.

To celebrate the new album, they have launched a new beer with Finback Brewery. The “Back To Love” limited edition sour ale is an environmentally conscious 6% sour ale with rhubarb and ruby red grapefruit. A percentage of profits donated to Climate Justice Alliance.

“‘Back 2 Love’ focuses on sustainability and community. Low ABV sours create less waste and are a more sustainable option than other popular beer styles as they require less grain to produce, and create higher yields due to their low hop content. The 4-pack holders are reused, collected from customers and friends in the New York City community,” explain Soul Clap.

“Plus partnering with local organization Clean Up Crown Heights for an extended Earth Day neighborhood clean-up on Sunday April 25th. It’s truly inspiring to collaborate with a company like Finback and use our shared values for positive change. ‘Back 2 Love’ rhubarb and ruby red grapefruit represent the seasonal flavors of our home cities New York and Miami, and embody the music’s spirit of radical love and radical hope.”

This Sunday, they are teaming up with Clean Up Crown Heights for a clean up at 10 am on the corner of Brooklyn Ave and Eastern Parkway (south side). All volunteers will be invited for a post-clean up brunch at Finback Brooklyn where each participant will be offered a drink ticket for a beer of their choice.