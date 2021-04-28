Spanish Researchers Conclude "No Signs" Of COVID Transmission At 5,000 Person Barcelona Test Gig

Attendees did not have to social distance, but still had to wear masks.

Spanish researchers have released the results of a test concert that was held in Barcelona last month. 5,000 people attended the gig with indie pop band Love Of Lesbians and did not have to social distance, but were required to wear masks, so it wasn’t back completely to “normal.” The positive news is that the researchers found “no signs” of higher levels of COVID-19 infections due to the event.

Everyone had to test negative for COVID-19 before attending the event. Six people tested positive within 14 days of the show and researchers were able to determine that four of them were not infected at the event, but elsewhere. Infectious disease specialist Josep Maria Llibre concluded that there was "no sign that suggests transmission took place during the event,” according to the BBC.

The researchers noted that the infection rate was lower than the general population and half the infection rate of people the same age in Barcelona.

Masking surely helped, so we will see how these events happen going forward without masks or social distancing, especially indoors. That will be the test for the music industry to get back on its feet. But there is some good news as a critical summer approaches.

