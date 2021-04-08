Spotlight: The Firefly 2+ - Ultimate Portable Weed Vaporizer

Firefly Vaporizer Firefly

Portable dry herb vaporizers are a popular means of enjoying cannabis because they offer a convenient and efficient way to get the effects of THC without combusting plant matter, creating a smoother and often more enjoyable overall experience. Portable vaporizers vaporize weed at lower temperatures, often just enough to activate the cannabinoids and terpenes without burning the plant matter inside. Using a portable dry herb vaporizer for cannabis is easier than transporting a bong and provides similar, if not better, effects. Touted for being more enjoyable experience and an easier to use alternative, vaporizing is also one of the most discreet ways to consume weed.

A Revolutionary Design for Vaporizing Cannabis

The Firefly 2+ was designed by a former Apple designer with a passion for cannabis, so every detail is designed with love and respect for the plant. Quality materials like borosilicate glass and aluminum alloy chambers, coupled with advanced dynamic convection heating technology create the ultimate cannabis vaporizer, in a portable format.

When choosing a marijuana vaporizer, two important options to consider are convection or conduction. Convection is the most efficient heating method for vaporizing cannabis. The Firefly 2+ is a full convection vaporizer, meaning that heated air passes around and through the herb without direct contact with a hot surface. This avoids burning the bud, which wastes weed, destroys terpenes and flavor, and creates unpleasant smoke that’s mixed with the inhaled vapor. The Firefly 2+ weed vaporizer takes it a step further to a unique type of convection, dynamic convection, which is designed to provide optimal flavor and zero waste. The Firefly 2+ is also versatile and can be used for both dry herbs and concentrates, with maximum flavor and efficiency from whatever type of weed is vaporized.

In addition to Firefly’s dynamic convection which brings out the most flavor and effects weed, Firefly heats efficiently and quickly. Reach a temp anywhere between 200-500 degrees within an impressive three seconds! This range of temperatures allows users to customize a session for each strain of weed, maximizing tasty terpene flavors and the feel-good effects from THC and CBD instantly.

The Firefly 2+ is also aesthetically pleasing, with a design that is sleek, sexy, and modern without being overly flashy or attracting unwanted attention. About the size of a small phone and small enough to fit into a pocket, the device is inconspicuous and allows for discreet consumption. Its borosilicate glass bowl with magnetic lid is easy to load and clean (even on the go), for a beautiful and portable vaporizer.

Improvements Over the Original Firefly Marijuana Vaporizer

The Firefly 2+ incorporated many positive changes from the original Firefly vaporizer. Every facet of the vape experience was analyzed for ways to make using a vaporizer easier and more effective.

One of the main improvements is simplicity of use. The Firefly 2+ is easy to charge, easy to load, easy to use, and easy to clean. To activate the device, simply hold the two touch sensors while inhaling for a natural and comfortable draw. The easy open lid makes accessing the bowl for loading weed and cleaning a breeze.

Another improvement is that dried cannabis or loose dry herb does not need to be as finely ground, making the Firefly 2+ easier and more flexible. The Firefly 2+ also boasts a 33% increase in airflow, creating smoother, cooler, and more flavorful hits. The Firefly 2+ also has a longer lasting battery charge and quicker recharge time for ultimate portability.

The Firefly 2+ Revolutionizes Vaping Technology With These Key Innovations:

Dynamic Convection

Instant Heating Capabilities

Faster Cool Down

Firefly 2+ is “draw-activated,” taking a mere 3 seconds to heat up. But Firefly is not just about getting hot fast. Vape sessions can be customized within a 200° F to 500° F temperature range-- the widest range ever available in a portable vaporizer. Since different cannabinoids and terpenes are activated at different temperatures called “boiling points,” sessions can be customized to suit the strain and the mood, bringing out specific flavors and effects.

As the Firefly 2+ quickly reaches the desired temperature, it hits the vaping points of the entire spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. This dynamic quality gives the user all the benefits and flavors from the cannabis for an enjoyable experience with potent effects.

The Firefly’s cooldown time is also fast. This prevents unnecessary heat from lingering in the bowl and wasting the weed. Firefly users report buying 50-70% less weed thanks to Firefly 2+’s efficient heating methods and zero waste technology. No other vape offers a faster or more efficient smoking experience!

Fast heating and cooling also mean that users can have isolated smoking sessions with their own unique temperature settings for every hit. This feature is especially useful when vaporizing in a group setting when users share different concentrates and herbs. From turning it on to pocketing it again, the efficiency of the Firefly 2+ is unparalleled.

To understand how to use the Firefly 2+, exploring different temperature settings and other features, check out this video tutorial on how to use the Firefly 2+ portable cannabis vaporizer.

Portable Weed Vaporizer

One of the greatest benefits of using dry herb vaporizers is efficiency. Cannabis can be expensive, especially for people with a higher tolerance, and many traditional ways to smoke weed are quite wasteful. While people are generally aware of the weed that gets wasted in an ashy bowl or a discarded roach, many often overlook what’s wasted when using a device that burns at a steady temperature.

In contrast, the Firefly 2+ only heats the weed bowl while inhaling and the heating process lasts only three seconds. This means that virtually none of the weed or concentrate is wasted. Instead, all those tasty terpenes, chill CBD and yummy THC ends up in your body instead of burned away.

All of these features--from dynamic convection, to fast heating and cooling, to superior airflow--combine to save you money while delivering the most out of cannabis.

How to Use the Firefly 2+

Using the FireFly 2+ vaporizer for cannabis is surprisingly simple, even with the advanced features. To turn it on, simply click on the sensor buttons. Temperature can be precisely controlled using the Firefly App, or one can cycle through popular preset temperatures by holding the right sensor and tapping the left sensor three times quickly.

To load the vaporizer with weed, simply pop off the magnetic lid and fill the bowl. For loose leaf weed and dry herbs, fill the bowl with ground plant material. Users want to fill the bowl, but not so tightly that the airflow is restricted. Throughout the vaporizing session, users may want to poke around the loose herb to make sure the heated air can reach all the weed.

For concentrates like wax, shatter and resin, drop the weed onto the included concentrate pad which holds and disperses the concentrate.

The Firefly 2+ is draw activated, so once it’s loaded and the temperature set, simply hold both sensors while inhaling. The vaporizer instantly heats for a potent draw, and instantly cools when finished. Firefly vaporizer users can expect little vapor when exhaling instead of a large plume of smoke. Besides making cannabis smoking more discreet, this means that more of the good stuff in weed is actually being absorbed by the body rather than exhaled.

For more tutorials on Firefly use, maintenance and troubleshooting, check out Firefly’s blog Intro to Vaping.

The Easy to Clean Marijuana Vaporizer

The Firefly 2+ is one of the easiest vaporizers to clean. The magnetic lip makes accessing the bowl simple. To clean, all that’s needed is some rubbing alcohol and q-tips. Below are step-by-step instructions to clean a Firefly vaporizer:

Pour some rubbing alcohol into a small dish.

Remove the magnetic lid on the Firefly 2+.

Use a q-tip dipped in the rubbing alcohol to gently wipe the mesh bowl where the loose leaf weed and concentrates are placed.

Brush out any remaining debris from the bowl with a dry q-tip.

Repeat this process after every 10 uses to maintain a clean and durable vaporizer.

Price

The Firefly 2+ currently costs $249.95. While an investment, the Firefly 2+ pays for itself quickly. Firefly users report cutting their cannabis consumption by as much as 50-70%, thanks to its efficient convection heating and fast cooling technology. In addition to conserving weed, Firefly 2+ amplifies the enjoyment from smoking weed.

What's Included?

The Firefly 2+ comes in a sturdy white box that immediately sets itself apart and builds anticipation for the sleek, modern device inside. It looks more like a smartphone than a vape device, which may be part of the reason why Business Insider calls Firefly 2+ “the iPhone of vaporizers.”

Inside the box you will find the charging dock and USB Cable, a concentrate pad, a battery, and the vaporizer itself, as well as some alcohol wipes and swabs for cleaning. You can buy the Firefly 2+ here and at thefirefly.com.

Faster Vaping Technology

It’s ready to vape in only three seconds. It gets the most out of herbs and concentrates for amazing flavor and powerful effects you can feel. The design is slick, inconspicuous...discreet enough to not be seen, but sexy enough that you may just want to show it off. It’s easy to use, load and clean, with a long-lasting battery that charges quickly (80% or more in only half an hour).

If you are a weed lover that cares about rich flavor, temperature control to get the most benefit from THC and CBD products, and actually using weed instead of wasting it, you will love the Firefly 2+. All the Firefly 2+’s features come together to create an effortless and enjoyable vape experience, making the Firefly 2+ one of the best portable weed vaporizers on the market.

This is a sponsored post