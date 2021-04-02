Spotlight: Makree - Gambia

Makree Luke Curtis

Out today on Australian label Brook Gee Records is a new house thumper from Makree titled “Gambia.” Since his debut in 2014, the Latvian producer has released on labels like Let There Be House, Eton Messy, Nothing Else Matters and Too Many Rules, including a collaboration with Secondcity “Never Been in Love” that was supported by Claptone, Disclosure, Annie Mac and others.

With “Gambia,” Makree crafts a funky record using a great groove, shimmering guitars and a vocal that hangs above the record like a breeze in the wind.

The new record is out today and has some legs for a potential European summer where Makree is a resident in Riga clubs. Get your copy of the song here and stream it below.

This is a sponsored post.