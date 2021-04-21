Spotlight: Point Blank Perspective: Music Direction with Stormzy, Jessie J, AJ Tracey Director, Kojo Samuel

Kojo kicks off by giving a bit of background about his life, what he does and how he made his way into the music industry as a director.

Point Blank are back with another video in their series of Perspectives, this time with the Musical Director, Kojo Samuel.

With an extraordinary musical heritage, Kojo Samuel was raised on music; his mother being legendary soul singer PP Arnold and his father being a bassist for Crosby, Stills & Nash. Kojo spent ten years producing, songwriting and remixing, as well as working on music for both TV and film. After returning to the UK he toured with iconic UK pop group the Sugababes, before becoming their Music Director. Since then, Kojo has worked consistently with chart-topping artists, created dynamic shows and performances worldwide and helping sell out international tours. Kojo has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including iconic UK acts such as Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Jess Glynne and Jessie J.

During the video, Kojo kicks off by giving a bit of background about his life, what he does and how he made his way into the music industry as a director. For those of you who aren’t familiar with what a music director does, it is essentially a creative who transforms a recorded piece of music into a live piece of music or a performance. He details the importance of taking on numerous roles in the industry and how networking and putting yourself out there can help secure yourself a wealth of new opportunities. In addition, he explains how dedication and hard work play a pinnacle part in industry progress – and are usually followed by organic success.

