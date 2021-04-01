Spotlight: Point Blank Techtorial - How to Make a Donk

DJ Slavine demonstrates how to make one of the most iconic sounds in electronic music today – the donk.

For this music production tutorial, Point Blank were joined by an extra special guest, DJ Slavine, to demonstrate how to make one of the most iconic sounds in electronic music today – the donk.

If you’re not familiar with donk, it’s a high-octane sub-genre of house music, also known as hard bounce or bouncy techno, that originated in the north of England and was popularized by The Blackout Crew’s track, "Put A Donk On It." Follow on below to find out how you can start making your own blistering donks.

During the video, DJ Slavine takes us through how to make the perfect donk using Ableton Live’s inbuilt plugins. A fun fact about this donk plug-in is that it’s actually the same one that Point Blank’s Ski Oakenfull created in his Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa “One Kiss" deconstruction video. Be sure to stick around until the end of the video where Slavine demonstrates how you can use this highly-sought-after sound across a range of musical styles.

