Spotlight: Watch Cristian Varela Deliver A Live Roland DJ Masterclass for Point Blank
For this edition of Point Blank’s Friday Forum Live, they were joined by Cristian Varela, a global DJ and producer, to showcase some live DJ techniques using the Roland MC-707 and TR-6S.
Cristian Varela’s inexhaustible creativity in the studio makes him one of the most prolific Spanish creators of electronic music, being credited with more than 160 references on top-level labels, including Sony/BMG, Plus8/Additive, Primate UK, Intec, Toolroom, Bedrock and more. His restless character and his self-taught ability have placed him as one of the few Beta Testers of brands such as Pioneer DJ and Roland, who rely on his advanced criteria – the same one that he delivers in the classes and tutorials he has taught since 1996 in schools as well as professional events such as Sónar + D, Eumes, Universidad Complutense de Madrid and CEV and others.
During the live masterclass, Varela demonstrates how to make a live techno track from scratch using the MC-707, how to incorporate Roland Cloud’s diverse range of software samples into the hardware and how you can use the piece of tech in a live setting. To finish off, he showcases how he uses the TR-6S to record some of his new tracks to use in a DJ set – all within the box, with no laptop required. If you’re a Point Blank student who wants to get hands-on with Roland Cloud, they recently partnered with the brand to offer over 50% off their products, using their exclusive discount. Find out more here.
This is a sponsored post