Spotlight: Watch Cristian Varela Deliver A Live Roland DJ Masterclass for Point Blank

Varela demonstrates how to make a live techno track from scratch using the MC-707, how to incorporate Roland Cloud’s diverse range of software samples into the hardware and how you can use the piece of tech in a live setting.

For this edition of Point Blank’s Friday Forum Live, they were joined by Cristian Varela, a global DJ and producer, to showcase some live DJ techniques using the Roland MC-707 and TR-6S.

Cristian Varela’s inexhaustible creativity in the studio makes him one of the most prolific Spanish creators of electronic music, being credited with more than 160 references on top-level labels, including Sony/BMG, Plus8/Additive, Primate UK, Intec, Toolroom, Bedrock and more. His restless character and his self-taught ability have placed him as one of the few Beta Testers of brands such as Pioneer DJ and Roland, who rely on his advanced criteria – the same one that he delivers in the classes and tutorials he has taught since 1996 in schools as well as professional events such as Sónar + D, Eumes, Universidad Complutense de Madrid and CEV and others.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Want to learn the ins and outs of the music world? Then why not enroll on a Point Blank course? They’re currently offering 25% off their selected London, online and Los Angeles courses until April 30th using the codes LONDON25, ONLINE25 and LA25.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During the live masterclass, Varela demonstrates how to make a live techno track from scratch using the MC-707, how to incorporate Roland Cloud’s diverse range of software samples into the hardware and how you can use the piece of tech in a live setting. To finish off, he showcases how he uses the TR-6S to record some of his new tracks to use in a DJ set – all within the box, with no laptop required. If you’re a Point Blank student who wants to get hands-on with Roland Cloud, they recently partnered with the brand to offer over 50% off their products, using their exclusive discount. Find out more here.

This is a sponsored post