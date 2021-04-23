The Chemical Brothers Release First Single In Two Years "The Darkness That You Fear"

The Chemical Brothers Hamish Brown, additional Illustration_ Ruffmercy

The Chemical Brothers have released their first new music in nearly two years. The new single “The Darkness That You Fear” comes nearly two years after the release of their 2019 Grammy-winning album No Geography.

“The Darkness That You Fear” is a colorful and hopeful record for a better day on the horizon. This is to take out into nature as you “let your heart see the colors all around you.”

“’The Darkness That You Fear’ is a hopeful piece of music,” explains Tom Rowlands. “When we found the combination of the different voices worked set to the flow of the music, it made us feel optimistic—like it was something we wanted to share.”

A limited 12” of the single will be available for Record Store Day on RSD Weekend June 12, 2021 with artwork by the late Cornwall-based abstract artist Sir Terry Frost.

Bristol based director, Ruffmercy, who has previously worked with artists such as Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels and DJ Shadow, made a video for the track as well. Pick up your copy of the song here and watch the video now.