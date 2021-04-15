Tresor Celebrating 30 Years With 52-Track 12x12" Limited Edition Box Set

TRESOR 30 will be released in October with massive names in Tresor's history, plus some of electronic music's brightest up and comers.

TRESOR 30 Box Set Tresor

Berlin club and label Tresor has unveiled a 52-track, 12x12” limited edition box set called TRESOR 30 to celebrate its 30 year anniversary. It will feature some titans in the business like Underground Resistance, Surgeon, DJ Minx, Jeff Mills, DJ Stingray, Drexciya, Juan Atkins and Robert Hood, while also showcases some of the brightest young stars like SHE Spells Doom, KMRU, AFRODEUTSCHE, LSDXOXO, TYGAPAW and others.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tresor was founded in 1991 after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Carin Abdulá, head agent at OUTER Agency, handled the curation with help from DJ Deep. The first single on the compilation is by Huey Mnemonic, “Transmutation” and arrives with a music video by Shohei Fujimoto.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TRESOR 30 will be released on October 1, so you have PLENTY of time before this drops. See the full tracklist below. Pre-order it here.

Tracklist:

A1. Underground Resistance - The Final Frontier (Nomadico Remix)

A2. Huey Mnemonic - Transmutation

B1. D. Strange - Metal Mono

B2. Speaker Music - focus.point.shoot

C1. AFRODEUTSCHE - CAN'T STOP

C2. Juan Atkins - I Love You

D1. rRoxymore - MULTIPLICITY

D2. Helena Hauff feat. Paris The Black Fu - Electronic Future

E1. Lara Sarkissian - In The Form Of A Sphinx

E2. Jeff Mills - Late Night

E3. K-HAND - Boiler

F1. Claude Young - In Circles

F2. Porter Ricks - Anguilla Electrica

G1. Basic Channel - Phylyps Base

G2. Moritz von Oswald - Segment

H1. Donato Dozzy - Le Confort Electronique

H2. Verraco - Umbral de dolor

I1. KMRU - neutral points

I2. Surgeon - Berlin Disease

I3. Regis + James Ruskin present O/V/R - Natural Enemies

J1. Claudia Anderson - Track 3

J2. machìna - Trio

K1. Robert Hood - Master Builder (Sandman Option)

K2. Function - Mirror Hour

L1. LSDXOXO - Love In Allegiance

L2. Sophia Saze - Curtains

M1. Blake Baxter - One More Time (Acid Mix)

M2. SHE Spells Doom - Splash

N1. DJ Minx - Dequindre Cut

N2. Whodat - Grit

O1. Anthony "Shake" Shakir - Madmen

O2. Daniel Bell - Still Buggin'

P1. Bergsonist - Tout Maintenant

P2. Loidis - In The Place I Sit

Q1. Drexciya - Jazzy Fluids

Q2. Russell E.L. Butler - James Stinson On A Beach In The Mid-Atlantic

R1. DJ Stingray - Bioplastics

R2. Jensen Interceptor - Seas Of Rage

S1. Terrence Dixon - The Way I See It

S2 Nandele feat. Roberto Chitsonzo, Jr. - 42567

T1. Ectomorph - It Knows Your Name

T2. Simulant - The Purpose Of Simulation

U1. TYGAPAW - Diffusus

U2.. Joey Beltram - GameForm

U3. Nene H - Only Words Break Silence

V1. FJAAK - Lovers

V2. Yazzus - Turn Of Speed

W1. Grand River - Santa Loria

W2. TV Victor - Change On

X1. Carlota - Breakfast On The Moon

X2. Torus - Deep Mid

X3. Mareena + JakoJako - 30 Perlen