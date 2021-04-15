Tresor Celebrating 30 Years With 52-Track 12x12" Limited Edition Box Set
Berlin club and label Tresor has unveiled a 52-track, 12x12” limited edition box set called TRESOR 30 to celebrate its 30 year anniversary. It will feature some titans in the business like Underground Resistance, Surgeon, DJ Minx, Jeff Mills, DJ Stingray, Drexciya, Juan Atkins and Robert Hood, while also showcases some of the brightest young stars like SHE Spells Doom, KMRU, AFRODEUTSCHE, LSDXOXO, TYGAPAW and others.
Tresor was founded in 1991 after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Carin Abdulá, head agent at OUTER Agency, handled the curation with help from DJ Deep. The first single on the compilation is by Huey Mnemonic, “Transmutation” and arrives with a music video by Shohei Fujimoto.
TRESOR 30 will be released on October 1, so you have PLENTY of time before this drops. See the full tracklist below. Pre-order it here.
Tracklist:
A1. Underground Resistance - The Final Frontier (Nomadico Remix)
A2. Huey Mnemonic - Transmutation
B1. D. Strange - Metal Mono
B2. Speaker Music - focus.point.shoot
C1. AFRODEUTSCHE - CAN'T STOP
C2. Juan Atkins - I Love You
D1. rRoxymore - MULTIPLICITY
D2. Helena Hauff feat. Paris The Black Fu - Electronic Future
E1. Lara Sarkissian - In The Form Of A Sphinx
E2. Jeff Mills - Late Night
E3. K-HAND - Boiler
F1. Claude Young - In Circles
F2. Porter Ricks - Anguilla Electrica
G1. Basic Channel - Phylyps Base
G2. Moritz von Oswald - Segment
H1. Donato Dozzy - Le Confort Electronique
H2. Verraco - Umbral de dolor
I1. KMRU - neutral points
I2. Surgeon - Berlin Disease
I3. Regis + James Ruskin present O/V/R - Natural Enemies
J1. Claudia Anderson - Track 3
J2. machìna - Trio
K1. Robert Hood - Master Builder (Sandman Option)
K2. Function - Mirror Hour
L1. LSDXOXO - Love In Allegiance
L2. Sophia Saze - Curtains
M1. Blake Baxter - One More Time (Acid Mix)
M2. SHE Spells Doom - Splash
N1. DJ Minx - Dequindre Cut
N2. Whodat - Grit
O1. Anthony "Shake" Shakir - Madmen
O2. Daniel Bell - Still Buggin'
P1. Bergsonist - Tout Maintenant
P2. Loidis - In The Place I Sit
Q1. Drexciya - Jazzy Fluids
Q2. Russell E.L. Butler - James Stinson On A Beach In The Mid-Atlantic
R1. DJ Stingray - Bioplastics
R2. Jensen Interceptor - Seas Of Rage
S1. Terrence Dixon - The Way I See It
S2 Nandele feat. Roberto Chitsonzo, Jr. - 42567
T1. Ectomorph - It Knows Your Name
T2. Simulant - The Purpose Of Simulation
U1. TYGAPAW - Diffusus
U2.. Joey Beltram - GameForm
U3. Nene H - Only Words Break Silence
V1. FJAAK - Lovers
V2. Yazzus - Turn Of Speed
W1. Grand River - Santa Loria
W2. TV Victor - Change On
X1. Carlota - Breakfast On The Moon
X2. Torus - Deep Mid
X3. Mareena + JakoJako - 30 Perlen