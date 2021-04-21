Weedsday Playlist: Belushi’s Farm GM Chris Karakosta Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Chris Karakosta Belushi’s Farm

Chris Karakosta is Jim Belushi’s cousin. Chris and Jim have known each other their entire lives. In fact, their fathers lived next to each other in a small village in the mountains of Albania. Both Chris and Jim grew up working with their dads in “Cheeseburger Cheeseburger” type restaurants. Jim eventually moved to Hollywood and Chris to Naples, Florida, where he built a successful chain of fifteen restaurants. Upon what he thought would be his retirement, he visited Belushi’s Farm five year's ago....and then never left. Chris brought his restaurant business savvy into creating infrastructure, compliance and business know-how to Jim’s passion project and became GM of the business. Soon Chris, too, was moved by the healing power of cannabis, and the opportunities of this industry. Jim threw Chris in the middle of Discovery’s Growing Belushi and many critics and friends have said, “You stole the show, Chris! You’re so funny.”

That’s why we asked the GM for his top five musical picks to play while puffing some Blues Brothers joints in a new Weedsday playlist featuring tunes from Tower Of Power, Hiatus Kaiyote and others.

1. Snarky Puppy - Lingus (We Like It Here)

This track goes deeeeeeeeeeep. Get ready for a ride with the masters. Put on headphones, get comfy, and trust it. Cory Henry’s keyboard solo at 4:18 transcends harmonic reasoning and rises into the jazz solo hall of fame. The look on people’s faces in the room says it all. Lightning in a bottle.

2. Tower of Power - Maybe It’ll Rub Off

This is tight. The horn line pops. The vocals melt on top. The bass. The bass. The bass. Francis ‘Rocco’ Prestia. More popular tunes like, “Soul Vaccination” and “What Is Hip?” have some of his most signature licks, but this nugget is fresh. I love me some T.O.P.

3. Jacob Collier - Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Undoubtedly the greatest Tiny Desk Concert ever recorded. Jacob Collier records himself during quarantine playing all the instruments and vocals and it is MIND BLOWING! If you ever want to go down the rabbit hole, listen to some of his lectures on YouTube. He will convince you that every piano is out of tune.

4. Jeff Buckley - Grace (BBC Late Show)

This gem is hands down the greatest recording of Jeff Buckley…ever. Buckley’s voice soars like an angel from hell. He finesses every angle of this song and unleashes pure vocal power at the end. His talent was not of this world.

5. Hiatus Kaiyote - Nakamarra

Hiatus Kaiyote is a next level, Jazz Funk band from Australia. They will put your ears to the test. Fronted by all around bad-ass, Nai Palm and grounded by drum phenom Clever Austin, this band will keep unfolding like an onion skin to reveal layer after layer of inspired rhythms and harmonies. Prepare for many listening sessions.