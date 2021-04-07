Weedsday Playlist: PAX Labs’ New Era Life Shares 5 Songs For Your Next Vape Sesh

Pax Era Life courtesy of PAX Labs

PAX Labs’ has released a new portable device, Era Life, created for life on the go in a compact way to enjoy cannabis. It works with any PAX Era pods. You can choose from one of the new vibrant colors — Onyx, Grass, Blaze, and Indigo — or get all four.

PAX’s recently collaborated with Vanity Fair and award-winning filmmaker Øcean Vashti Jude on The Human Toll: How the War on Cannabis Targeted Black America. The three-part docuseries features leaders in the social justice movement (Steve Hawkins of Marijuana Policy Project, as well as Natalie Papillion, Corvain Cooper and Evelyn LaChapelle of Last Prisoner Project to name a few), and delves into how U.S. drug policy — and specifically cannabis prohibition — over the last century has been a driver of racial inequality, unjust incarceration, and devastating harm to communities and people of color. Watch Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.

With that in mind, PAX Labs have taken over this week’s Weedsday Playlist featuring songs by People Under the Stairs, Little Dragon, Talking Heads and more.

1. Surfaces - Good Day

You know that perfect day, when the sun is shining, the breeze is in your hair, and you don’t have a care in the world? This song by Surfaces is made for that day—and when you add Era Life to the mix, your day will level up in an instant. With an extended battery life up to 150 full flavored puffs, you can head to the beach, and feel your feet in the sand while enjoying a curated, high purity pod from one of our carefully selected brand partners.

2. Sunni Colón - Supernova

This song makes us want to get up and dance. The lyrics “I’m just living in the moment, having good times” is exactly what our customers experience when they use Era Life—carefree and enjoying the simplicity of the moment. Add that to the upbeat sound of Sunni Colon’s “Supernova” and you’ll be grooving all day.

3. People Under the Stairs - San Francisco Knights

We never forget our roots. With a legacy of delivering exceptional cannabis experiences for more than a decade from our headquarters in San Francisco, we always appreciate a warm summer (k)night in the city. People Under the Stairs was an iconic ‘90s rap group whose melodic beats and intricate raps made this song an instant favorite in the Bay Area hip hop scene and remains a local favorite. We can’t wait for those warm summer nights to come back again.

4. Talking Heads - This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

This must be one of the most feel-good songs of all time. Honestly, what’s better than blasting Talking Heads while sharing cannabis with your favorite people? Their upbeat melodies mixed with David Byrne’s voice quickly established their group as one of the most influential rock bands of the ‘70s & ‘80s, but their music is timeless.



5. Little Dragon - Peace of Mind feat. Faith Evans

We love the combination of Little Dragon and Faith Evans on this track, making our heads bob to the beat while simultaneously putting our minds at ease with their soothing and melodic voices. Because at the end of the day, we’re all just looking for some simplicity and peace of mind, which is why we designed Era Life to be effortless, reliable and enduring, with the easiest-to-use interface—because none of us need any extra stress, especially from our cannabis.