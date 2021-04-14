Weedsday Playlist: Scheril Murray Powell, Esq Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Scheril Murray Powell Nelson Ramirez

Scheril Murray Powell, Esq. is an agricultural, cannabis, and dietary supplement attorney at Doumar, Allsworth, Laystrom, Voigt, Adair, and Dishowitz LLP.

Scheril’s practice covers both the marijuana and hemp industries, specializing in cannabinoid legalization and UK novel foods registration. She is the former Executive Director of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists of Florida and former Director of Federal Affairs for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Scheril also serves as the Director of Business Development of Cannabiziac LLC, an incubator, accelerator and co-working community catering solely to cannabis-related businesses.

Scheril is on the Hemp Pilot Program Advisory Board for the University of Florida. She is on the board for the Friends of Hemp and was a Founding Board Member for the U.S. Hemp Builders Association (not to be confused with the U.S. Hemp Building Association Foundation). She is also President of consulting firm Green Sustainable Strong, LLC.

Scheril credits her hard working and strict Jamaican parents for her work ethic, tenacity, persistence, and commitment to excellence. She was taught at a young age that we all have a responsibility to each other, and must be the example that tears down stereotypes while opening the door for others to follow in your footsteps.

“This playlist is for the ganja connoisseur, and it sparks nostalgia for the reggae music that families would listen to together on a Saturday evening, after chores were done and dinner was eaten. It also honors the nameless ganja farmer that took the risks which have gotten us to this point in legalization history,” shares Scheril. ”After my work for the week with Cannabiziac and clients, I can relax, inhale and exhale outside on the patio.”

She tells us that this Weedsday playlist celebrates love, woman, man, Rastafari, the plant and her heritage country of Jamaica, which she calls “The Cradle of Cannabis Culture.”

You can see her speaking at the during EmeraldLIVE’s Hemp Revolution panel here.

1. Marlon Asher - Ganja Farmer

When this song comes on in between sets at an outdoor concert in Jamaica, such as Rebel Salute or Rastafari Rootzfest, you see a lightening of excitement flow through the crowd. Whether you ARE a ganja farmer, LOVE a ganja farmer, or just love ganja itself, this song is a crowd pleaser.

2. Rita Marley - One Draw

Known as the wife of Bob Marley and matriarch of the Marley clan of talented multi-generational artists, Rita Marley created a classic of her own. Taking the listener through a sphere of smoke from a classroom to that feeling when you take that first hit of a spliff, Rita Marley's storytelling is permanently captured on this sample of Reggae Gold. And yes....I own it on vinyl.

3. Taurus Riley - Herbs (Sensimena)

Roots and culture meets the celebration of ganja with this little known Taurus Riley classic — The Rastaman chalice and Bob Marley (two of the many cameos in this video) plays like a movie.

4. Musical Youth - Pass the Dutchie

This is an oldie, but goodie. It puts you in a spirit of vibes when you witness the celebration of Jamaican youth and young talented artists. During the 1980s, this song introduced many people to reggae music.

5. Etana featuring Alborosie - Jah Jah Blessings

This is one of my favorite songs because it reminds me of the greatest love that there can be between man and woman. When a man and woman love each other with a true, non-doubting, uplifting, empowering, love, there is nothing that they cannot achieve together. The fruits of their love will be blessed.