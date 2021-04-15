Winter Music Conference Announces Virtual Edition May 20-21, 2021

The new virtual addition features keynotes from Kevin Lin (Cofounder of Twitch), Tim Westergren (Cofounder of Pandora), Arabian Prince (NWA) and Susan Paley (CEO, Droplabs)

Winter Music Conference announces first-ever virtual program for May 20-21, 2021. Registration now open.

The first official WMC Virtual (WMCV) will feature Keynote Speakers Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Tim Westergren (Cofounder of Pandora), Arabian Prince (NWA / Tech Entrepreneur), and Susan Paley (CEO, Droplabs) - More TBA. WMCV will be presented by Pioneer DJ, Hopin, and 5th Dimension, and will be produced by Make It Mariko + AddVirtual

For More information visit www.wintermusicconference.com

In 2019 Miami saw the rebirth of one of its most iconic brands with the promise of a bright future. In 2020, the 35th anniversary of WMC was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The music and live events industry faced a long year of uncertainty, but is now finally set to recover with events planned worldwide.

WMCV is teaming up with The Magnetic Agency Group and VRJAM to create a digital summit focused on rebuilding, rethinking, and innovation. Along with other essential industry partners, WMCV will bring together keynotes, panels, and digital exhibitor booths that will inspire, educate and reconnect.

The 2021 WMCV summit will be a two-day event occurring on May 20-21, 2021. The conference portion on May 20th will run live keynotes, main stage panels, and networking lounges along with a grouping of digital exhibitor booths. Following the panels there will be a networking happy hour and a virtual after-party on 5th Dimension. Day two will be a celebration of electronic music on 5th Dimension (https://www.twitch.tv/5dxr) with product demos and the official WMCV music showcase with various labels promoting new music and talent - more TBA.

The WMCV event will be hosted on Hopin, a best-in-class live digital platform allowing high-quality streaming, engaging participant interaction, networking, customizable exhibitor booths, and many of the features participants look for in IRL events.

Brand Partners include: Pioneer DJ, 5th Dimension (Twitch), Hopin, Spotify, Bing, Beatport, Avid, iZotope, IK Multimedia, Viberate, VRJAM, Discogs, DistroKid, ROCKI, Rally.io, Audionamix, TribeXR, and more TBA.

Media Partners include: Point Blank Music College, DJ Mag (UK, USA, LATAM, Asia), Mixmag, EDM.com, Magnetic Magazine, Beatportal, DataTransmission, Fusicology, and more TBA.

Guest Speakers From: AFEM, Avant Gardner, Avid, Beatport, Billboard, Blockparty, Createsafe, DJ Mag, Dirtybird, Disco Donnie Presents, Hopin, ID&T, Ledo, Maestro, Microsoft, Obey Giant, Pandora, Pioneer DJ, Rally.io, SiriusXM, Sessions Live, Spotify, Soundcloud, UTA, Viberate, VRJAM, and more TBA

Day 1 Panels to Include:

Keynote - The Stranding of The Modern Musician

The Future of VR and Virtual Live Events

Discogs Presents - Redefining the Collector

The Power Of The Playlist

Strength in numbers: how to use Viberate analytics to understand music industry

NFTs- A Discerning Look At the Music Industry's Most Hyped Format Since MP3

How Do Artists & Brands Collaborate On The Cutting Edge of Technology

Avid Presents - Leveling Up Your Production

Pioneer DJ Presents: More TBA

What Happens Next - Rebuilding the LIve Events Industry Post COVID

Spotify Master Class Session

The Future of Transactions: How Blockchain Technology Is Changing The Industry

Closing Keynote - Kevin Lin, Arabian Prince, Susan Paley + more TBA

Virtual After Party on https://www.twitch.tv/5dxr

Day 2 Music & Tech Showcase on: https://www.twitch.tv/5dxr

More TBA

Detailed announcements regarding updated programming, keynotes, panelists and WMCV’s music showcase will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about WMC please visit

www.wintermusicconference.com