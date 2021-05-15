The 15 Best House Tracks of May 2021

Our house chart this month is dedicated to the late, great, Michael Baumann, AKA Soulphiction.

Soulphiction Sonar Kollectiv

With most of the country already lifting many event restrictions, we can finally breathe a breath of fresh air as we look to start planning our first nights out. Some are planning their next big music festival while others are keeping their eyes peeled for the next, legit rave. Whatever it may be, we will once again have the chance to dance.

1. "WHAT WHAT ??!'" - SOULPHICTION [18437]

RIP to Michael Baumann who was well known for his Soulphiction moniker putting out edgy, unconventional four on the floor productions like this future jazz workout, which is sadly seeing a posthumous release via 18437.

2. "54" - JAMES SOLACE & JANSONS [HOT CREATIONS]

Presumably produced in tribute to the iconic Studio 54 nightclub, this disco-laced magic comes courtesy of U.K. producers, James Solace and Jansons.

3. "CARRY ON" - MARINA TRENCH [HEIST RECORDINGS]

In terms of all-around quality in house music, no one does it better than Heist Recordings. Each release is an example of an artist's production prowess and Marina Trench's Over There EP is no exception whatsoever. Pick your poison on her debut four-tracker but I'm going with track number two, titled, "Carry On."

4. "BOREAL FOREST" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [PARQUET RECORDINGS]

Deep and hypnotic progressive vibes on this masterclass of modern dance music courtesy of Columbian producer, Kamilo Sanclemente.

5. "INKINGA" - KUSUSA [SONDELA RECORDINGS]

South African house music duo, Kususa come correct with this this moody, floor-filler they call "Inkinga."

6. "SANTORIN" - HANNES BIEGER [POKER FLAT RECORDINGS]

For his sophomore effort on Poker Flat, Hannes Bieger presents two tracks including the b-side "Santorin," which the house chart especially likes this month.

7. "LITTLE DARLING" - MARSH [SPECTRUM]

With many, melodic beauties already on resumé, Marsh adds yet another to his credit with this ethereal debut on Joris Voorn's Spectrum imprint.

8. "MAPLE" - KHEN [WARUNG RECORDINGS]

In what seems like ages ago, Israeli producer, Khen played a Warung party in 2019 which led him to a stunning release on their label that features this cerebral mover.

9. "MOOG DISCO" - JAMES SAUNDERS [PIV]

Based out of Sheffield in the U.K., the relatively new producer, James Saunders makes his debut on the house chart with this jazz-inspired four on the floor track.

10. "KIMBERLEY (LATE NIGHT EDIT)" - SHIMZA [CADENZA]

South African house producer, Shimza returns to Cadenza for his third-ever outing on Luciano's imprint.

11. "THANKS, GUY" - SPENCER BROWN [FACTORY 93 RECORDS]

American producer, Spencer Brown lets the sexy sax flow on this smooth workout he's titled "Thanks, Guy."

12. "LUV" - DJ STEAW [HEDZUP RECORDS]

With 10+ years in the production game, Paris-based DJ Steaw is just getting warmed up as is evident with his newest showcase on hedZup Records.

13. "SELF CONTROL" - RICKY RAZU [HAPPINESS THERAPY]

Nothing but happy, piano vibes on this lovely one from Ricky Razu on Happiness Therapy.

14. "MODULATOR" - GUY J [LOST & FOUND]

Wedged between the first and final track of Guy J's recent stunning release on his own Lost & Found imprint is this dizzying wonder titled, "Modulator."

15. "MOSS" - TIM GREEN [ALL DAY I DREAM]

Tim Green's latest excursion into excellence is yet another package of beauties perfect for the All Day I Dream label. Thee tracks are included on what he calls The Moss EP and it's the title track which shines the brightest. Turn it up and float away.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: