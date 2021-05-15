The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of April 2021

We look back at the month of April to highlight some of the best Progressive House selections from producers including Stan Kolev, Brookland, Forty Cats, Cid Inc., Paul Deep, Jorgio Kioris, Da Luka, and more.

The year is moving fast and the music is keeping up with the pace. We look back over the month of April picking the 15 best Progressive House tracks. Each and every month we also include the tracks to a full Spotify and Soundcloud list so you can add it to your favorites and listen to them all. Enjoy the music!

1. "SATCHITANANDA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STAN KOLEV [OUTTA LIMITS]

Stan Kolev returns with a fresh new release on his label Outta Limits. Haunting melodies, hypnotizing vocals and most of all heart- quenching synths. It is this perfect signature sound that has earned Miami-based DJ/Producer Stan Kolev, a place at the top of Progressive House music's most respected and in-demand producers. Embodying his vigorous spirit, his productions hit the dance-floor with submersed vitality. This holds true in his one of his latest tracks "Satchitananda," which brings an uplifting vibe.

2. "DEEP IN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BROOKLAND [FADE RECORDS]

Long-time friends Darren Rees and Sebastian Markiewicz are the creative minds behind the brand new Brookland project. They release their new track "Deep In" on the legendary Chris Fortier's label Fade Records as part of The Next We compilation of new music which brings the label back into motion again with a bang.

3. "LEDOKOL (CID INC. REMIX)" - FORTY CATS [MANGO ALLEY]

Breaking glass ceilings, Forty Cats rises to new heights from the edge of the cavernous Barents Sea. A seismic beat and rising melodic tide shapes "Ledokol." Sonic soundscapes coalesce like shifting northern lights in a velvet sky. Continuing the story, an iconic name reproduces a trademark groove in classic rolling patterns. Swirling arpeggios light up the sky as emotion pours out of the breakdown. Finnish flair from the Cid Inc. studio conjures up another powerful reminder of a sonic force of nature.

4. "KARMA (PAUL DEEP REMIX)" - JORGIO KIORIS & DA LUKA [JUICEBOX MUSIC]

Making his much awaited debut on the Juicebox Music imprint is Chivilcoy (Argentina) based artist - Paul Deep. Through exceptional production quality, proven by highly acclaimed releases his music has become a firm favorite of many top-tier tastemakers with no surprise. Paul Deep reworks the best parts of "Karma" from Da Luka and Jorgio Kioris with his interpretation providing a more chunky and upfront experience.

5. "LIQUID FIRE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SAJITH PRAKASH [DROID9]

Sajith Prakash is an electronic musician and DJ from Bangalore, India. Known for his relentless style of minimal underground electronic sounds, he delivers a solid new two track progressive release including "Liquid Fire" on the Droid9 label.

6. "CHAPTER X (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MAX FREEGRANT & SLOW FISH [FREEGRANT MUSIC]

Freeegrant Music celebrates their 10th anniversary this year! Max Freegrant & his project Slow Fish prepared a special track "Chapter X" for this special release.

7. "EVERYTHING THERE IS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BRANDON SCARBROUGH [LAIKA SOUNDS]

The LAIKA Sounds label features a classy new release from Brandon Scarbrough with his two track EP including "Everything There Is" to evoke a mindful state of dance and reflection.

8. "ANANDA (RUDRA REMIX)" - KATAR [ABORIGINAL]

The Aboriginal label presents music that will impress everyone on the dance floor. This release features a powerful debut on the label from a young producer Katar and receiving a stand out remix by Rudra.

9. "LAID BARE FEAT. DEAF JOE (KAMADEV REMIX)" - KATAR [MANUAL MUSIC]

Blended by many years of club nights as a DJ and alternative late-night music listening at home, wasP is an artistic expression which sets to capture an individualized style established by the deeper & more melancholic grooves of the electronic genre. The beautiful debut single "Laid Bare" featuring Deaf Joe is accompanied by strong remixes courtesy of Deeparture and KAMADEV which is featured here.

10. "KNIGHTS OF ORION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BLANKA BARBARA [AVIARY RECORDINGS]

London-based, Poland born DJ and producer Blanka Barbara defines her style with great enthusiasm and passion. A professionally trained classical pianist and composer, Blanka puts musicality and the soul-stirring charge of music first. Her latest release "Knights Of Orion" on Aviary Recordings captures the progressive and melodic essence of her productions which takes the listener on an ethereal experience.

11. "MULTIPLA X (CHOOK REMIX)" - MIGUEL MATOZ & AIRE PROJECT [MANGO ALLEY]

Fresh from Alley success, Chook appears over the long horizon of the Luxembourg lowlands to display a remix of "Multipla X" from Miguel Matoz and Aire Project. Layers of sounds dynamically shift against harmonically rich bass notes, pitching and bending in carefree glissando abandon.

12. "PICTURES (NICK MUIR EXTENDED MIX)" - TIM FRENCH [LIMBO]

Tim French is a British DJ and producer based in Plymouth UK. He spent the 90's playing to large audiences across the South West of the UK including renowned nights Scream & United held at Plymouth’s legendary Warehouse. His latest release get a top notch remix by the legendary Nick Muir.

13. "KALA (K LOVESKI REMIX)" - DIMEL DE SILVA [AH DIGITAL]

Sri Lankan promising artist Dimel De Silva is next on AH Digital with his EP "Kala". His original track is a deep very powerful progressive track with a great dark mood. The release includes this fantastic remix by Russian DJ and producer K Loveski.

14. "WAY OF THE WIND (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MISS MONIQUE [LOST ON YOU]

Miss Monique is today among the world’s fastest rising progressive house DJs, and probably the most recognized female DJ in this genre in Europe. On her label debut, Miss Monique begins with the excellent opening track "Way of the Wind," a stunning progressive house track. The track uses a deep groove as its foundation, underpinned by a melodic rhythmic groove that gradually works its way to the top. Unified by a round kick drum and unrivaled atmospheric emotion, a structured sphere of sonic satisfaction. Clever synth phrases complete the picture to create a well-crafted work of art.

15. "DUNES AT DAWN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SEBASTIAN SELLARES [MEANWHILE]

An artist with a growing reputation within the underground dance fraternity, Sebastian Sellares makes his Meanwhile debut with his Dunes at Dawn EP. The title-track opener is a gloriously atmospheric offering that builds gently over a rhythmic foundation of rolling top-line groove and pounding beat. Filtered pads soon enter the fray followed by atmospheric birdsong effects and rippling arpeggiated synth line. Rising to a spine-tingling zenith at the mid-point alongside deep, captivating bassline, the second half continues the rich melodic collage creating a sumptuous start to the EP.

Stream the whole chart here on Spotify and SoundCloud: