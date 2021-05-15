The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of April 2021

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Marco Anzalone Simone Di Martino

It is time to gear up and be ready for the boom that is about to come after a historic shutdown in most countries in the world. Parties, events, and gatherings are deliberately popping up on the calendars. Buckle up! And boost your music library with the best tech-house tracks of April 2021.

1. "Bananas" - Marco Anzalone [ANZL]

One of the styles that have positively brought out Marco Anzalone in recent years is his percussive tech-house sounds. And there is no disappointment in his new single, "Bananas" that rolls with lively drums and an exuberant Latin feel.

2. "Ride This Sound - feat. Imaginary Cities (Biscits Remix)" - Riva Starr, Imaginary Cities, Biscits [Club Sweat]

Club Sweat put out a pack of fire remixes of Riva Starr's enchanting track "Ride This Sound" feat. Imaginary Cities.

3. "Step Closer" - Dunmore Brothers, Ayaba Poetic [Snatch! Records]

The brothers Lucas and Louie, sons of Defected's head honcho Simon Dunmore, present their debut single, "Step Closer," on the legendary Snatch! Records.

4. "Take This" - Tim Cullen [Adesso Music]

Tim Cullen offers up "Take This," a fresh house tune with a new school twist on an old school acid sound.

5. "Feel My Body" - Space Motion, Frank'O Moiraghi, Kevin McKay [Glasgow Underground]

Frank'O Moiraghi teamed up with Space Motion and Kevin McKay to release this new modern tech-house version of the 90's classic "Feel My Body."

6. "Come Close" - KTGeorge [MoodyHouse Recordings]

British uprising star KTGeorge, debuts on Moodyhouse Recordings with the Foolish EP. The second track of the EP is "Come Close," a wicked track with a dope percussion pattern and catchy vocal samples.

7. "Small Things" - Steve Darko, Nik Thrine [DIRTYBIRD]

Steve Darko's ruthless studio work ethic sees him team up with Nik Thrine for "Small Things" and "Droids." With a moody and organic palette as the foundation, each single expands with unique production techniques and sound design.

8. "Control" - DJ Rae, Maxinne [Knee Deep In Sound]

Maxinne is another UK's rising talent in this month's chart that shines us with two throbbing tracks on the acclaimed label Knee Deep in Sound.

9. "Who Is Baraba" - Daniele Kama, Hassio (COL) [Flashmob Records]

Daniele Kama and Hassio (COL) debut on the mighty Flashmob Records. The title track "Who Is Baraba" sees the more Latin side of the talented duo with deep growling basslines complemented by compelling tribal drums.

10. "This Is Acid" - Stanny Abram, DJ EFX [TOKYO SINDROME]

Stanny Abram teams up with DJ EFX to offer up this solid rolling groove track, released on the imminent Tokyo Sindrome label.

11. "Urbanism" - Nacho Scoppa [Mr. Carter]

The sounds of underground thrive on the new Nacho Scoppa EP, released on the outrageous Mr. Carter's label.

12. "MY MAN" - Fab Massimo [LOW CEILING]

Low Ceiling resident Fab Massimo is back with a mighty revival of Risse's all-time house classic packed with bass-heavy grooves and sizzling signature sounds.

13. "Medicine" - Jansons, Dope Earth Alien [Circus Recordings]

Jansons & Dope Earth Alien are back with another pin-sharp production after the phenomenal "Switch" tune, one of the most rated tracks of 2019.

14. "Ayee" - Ben Hemsley [Sola]

Trailblazing UK artist Ben Hemsley makes a blistering return to Sola with an impressive two-track offering EP, We Are Sound.

15. "Feel the Vibration" - House Divided [Hood Politics Records]

House Divided make their long-awaited return to Hood politics Records with a true dancefloor banger. "Feel the Vibration" showcases the duo's unmistakable tech-house sounds.

Stream the whole list here: