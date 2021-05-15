The 15 Best Techno Tracks of April 2021

Recondite's two new tracks on Afterlife are the star of the show this month.

Recondite Shai Levi

Welcome to the newest techno chart where we document the biggest and brightest tunes to enter the genre this past month.

See past techno charts here.

1. "BIRD" - RECONDITE [AFTERLIFE RECORDS]

Afterlife favorite, Recondite returns for his first solo outing on the label in almost three years and it was well worth the wait. The E.P. is titled, BIRD and its' title track featured here is absolutely sublime. The different melodies which ebb and flow over a sinister backdrop is like nothing else out there at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. "CELESTE (ROMAN FLUGEL MIX)" - NICKY ELISABETH [KOMPAKT]

Picking a favorite track off of Nicky Elisabeth's CELESTE E.P. could be compared to picking a favorite child. All four tunes are wonderful in their own unique way but Roman Flugel's mix of the title is simply mesmerizing, yet hypnotic at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "BLACK BALLAD" - SHIFFER [SIAMESE]

Siamese faithful, Shiffer to returns to the label with a varied five-tracker that includes this gorgeous title track which will wrap around your senses like a warm, emotional blanket.

4. "PSYCHIC JOURNEY (STEVE RACHMAD REMIX)" - JOSEPH CAPRIATI [REDIMENSION]

Track #1 on the first edition of remixes taken from Joseph Capriati's recent L.P. is this excellent revision of "Psychic Journey" by none other than Dutch techno legend, Steve Rachmad!

5. "BEAUTIFUL MORNING (OXIA REMIX)" - JOSEPH CAPRIATI [REDIMENSION]

Also on Capriati's Metamorfosi remix package is one perfect for the techno chart as well. Oxia's remix of "Beautiful Morning" which is just as pretty as the original except with a little extra acid flavor included.

6. "I WANT YOU (DENSE & PIKA REMIX)" - LEE ANN ROBERTS [NOWNOW]

Lee Ann Roberts not only launches her first single with this release but her new label as well which features a super wonky remix from the guys who know how to turn techno upside-down better than anyone, Dense & Pika!

7. "SECLUDED" - RECONDITE [AFTERLIFE RECORDS]

On the flip-side of Recondite's BIRD E.P., sits this equally good tune which might find itself in a set just bit more uptempo.

8. "GENTLE PUSH" - STEVE BUG & CLE [POKER FLAT RECORDINGS]

Steve Bug got back in the studio with his long-time production partner, Cle and turned out this Detroit style jammer that is absolutely flawless. Turn it up and listen to that bass-line!

9. "REBOOT" - SINISA TAMAMOVIC [YOSHITOSHI RECORDINGS]

Apparently, Yoshitoshi boss, Sharam is quite the fan of Sinisa Tamamovic. Here's what he had to say about "Reboot" on particular:

"‘Reboot’, the second cut on the package, is another classic Sinisa. With his unique style of combining a groovy baseline with relentless drums in a high energy funky setting, it will leave the crowd breathless."

10. "ESCAPE" - ELI BROWN [FACTORY 93 RECORDS]

The launch of Insomniac's Factory 93 Records imprint features the stellar talent of rising star, Eli Brown. Three tracks in all are included especially this wicked beast which serves as the title track. Hands in the air!

11. "EUPHORIA" - EGBERT, METODI HRISTOV [SET ABOUT]

For Set About's 100th release, they put together a six-track compilation which leads off with this ridiculous collaboration between Metodi Hristov and the one and only, Egbert!

12. "IMPACT" - UNCERTAIN [COMPLEXED RECORDS]

Formerly known as Boriqua Tribez, veteran producer, Uncertain is back on Complexed Records with a ten-track L.P. which boasts this deep, banger that 'll hopefully see a dirty, dark warehouse sometime soon.

13. "SMACK" - UNCERTAIN [KNEADED PAINS]

In addition to his Expose LP released this past month, Uncertain also unleashed a massive three-tracker on Kneaded Pains which includes this excellent slice of hypnotic techno simply titled, "Smack."

14. "DIFFERENT (MARCO RESMANN REMIX)" - KOOKMODE FEAT. TOFF MALSTROEM [UPON YOU RECORDS]

Berlin-based producer, Kookmode gets a release on Marco Resmann's imprint, Upon You Records and it features this boisterous remix by the label boss himself.

15. "SEL" - THE ADVOCATE [3000 GRAD RECORDS]

Contemporary techno is the name of the game on this new one from a Ukrainian producer known as, The Advocate.

Stream the techno chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: