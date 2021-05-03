Album Review: Rochelle Jordan - Play with The Changes

Rochelle Jordan drops her first album in seven years with 'Play with The Changes.'

Rochelle Jordan Paige Strabala

Rochelle Jordan has released her first album in nearly seven years Play with The Changes, out now on TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Records. The new LP combines R&B, UK garage, pop and dance into a well-made record. Jordan’s longtime collaborator KLSH, Machinedrum, and Jimmy Edgar produced the album for some slick and well-crafted beats the give the platform for her vocals to shine.

Play with The Changes opens with a bang on the first few tracks like the skittering jungle on “Love You Good” or the anthemic UK garage “Got Em” that is a banger DJs better play this summer. “Next 2 You” is a little more melodic with similar garage stylings with the message of love and seduction. The 90’s R&B inspired “All Along” brings snares that will bring you back to a summer where the fire hydrants were always flowing.

It isn’t all big bangers, there are others like the deeper, eyes closed “Already” about the freedom of ending a toxic relationship. This ushers in the middle of the album that is slower, R&B before it ends with more uptempo dance records.

The album is designed to bring all of these different styles and sounds together according to Jordan.

“Play With the Changes represents all the things I love about creating music,” explains Jordan. “Freedom, imagination, colors, blending sounds, frequency, and feeling. Every story I wrote of self-discovery, anxiety, blackness, control, boldness, and honesty are all pieces of what I personally needed to learn and understand over the past few years. All the sides of my style, sound, and my desire this time around to knit R&B and dance music together in my own way, on one record.”

Listen to Play with The Changes now and get your copy here.