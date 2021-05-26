Better Days: The Story Of UK Rave Documetary Premiering Friday With Twitch Afterparty

Poster Amazon Music / DR.ME

A new documentary about the history of rave culture in the UK will premiere this Friday via Amazon with a slew of digital events around it. Titled Better Days: The Story of UK Rave, the 30-minute documentary seeks to celebrate the legacy and culture of the UK’s rave scene “through insights from some of the genre’s most influential artists, commentators and fans.”

MOBO-nominated Hugo Jenkins directs the documentary, which arrives with a soundtrack from Overmono. A Special Request remix of Orbital’s “Chime” and Dance System featuring Rush Davis “Better Days” will be released as Amazon originals.

The film includes anecdotes and commentary from pioneers like Paul Hartnoll (Orbital), Terry Farley, Colin Dale and Luke Unabomber; perspectives from current electronic artists; TSHA, Sherelle, Afrodeutsche, Denis Sulta, Dance System, Prospa; insight from journalist Sheryl Garatt (The Guardian, NME, The Face, The Observer) and commentary from key event organizers, rave crews and promoters who discuss the current and future challenges facing the scene.

Better Days will premiere this Friday, May 28 at 7pm BST on the Amazon Music UK Twitch channel with Hugo Jenkins, TSHA and Afrodeutsche. The premiere will be followed by a four-hour afterparty with Beatport live on their Twitch channel, featuring sets from documentary contributors, TSHA, Dance System, Afrodeutsche, as well as, Tim Reaper.