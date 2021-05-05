Black Bandcamp Relaunches & Expands As Black Artist Database

Search for over 3,500 artist profiles on Black Artist Database as the new database opens up to creatives in various fields including professionals in publishing, visual and digital art, media production, curation, and discourse.

Black Artist Database Team Thomas Murray

Today, May 5, Black Bandcamp officially relaunches as Black Artist Database (aka B.A.D.). Born out of the global Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020 and the understanding of structural inequality in society and music, the database provided a place for people to find black artists on Bandcamp.

It is now being relaunched as a resource that extends beyond just Bandcamp (though Bandcamp is still included) with over 3,500 profiles of musicians, DJs and producers. It will also open up to Black creatives in various fields from around the world, including professionals in publishing, visual and digital art, media production, curation, and discourse.

There are new search functionalities like location, field, genre, and name to find in Australasia, Africa, Europe, North, Central, South America, and beyond. You can submit artists and there is the ability to shuffle if you aren’t certain what you are looking for.

They have launched an exclusive mix series, B.A.D.mix, which this month will feature an exclusive mix from Detroit techno pioneer Eddie Fowlkes.