Chris Liebing Announces New Album 'Another Day,' Shares First Single “Whispers and Wires"

Chris Liebing Edith Bergfors

Chris Liebing has announced a new album Another Day. The 10-track LP will see the German DJ and producer collaborate with the likes of Tom Adams, Polly Scattergood, Maria Uzor and Miles Cooper Seaton, in one of his final performances before he died this year. He also collaborated with Ladan (formerly known as Cold Specks) on the lead single “Whispers and Wires,” which was released today.

Another Day is the follow up to Liebing’s 2018 LP Burn Slow. Several of the artists who appeared on Burn Slow appear on Another Day. Ralf Hildenbeutel returns to produce. “With this album, I wanted to take myself out of it as much as possible,” explains Liebing

Another Day will be released on November 19 via Mute. The new album will be available on double clear vinyl and CD – both with a silver finish and 16-page booklet – as well as digital platforms. Pre-order here

Another Day Tracklist:

1. Fault Line (feat. Miles Cooper Seaton)

2. Patterns (feat. Maria Uzor)

3. 10 West

4. Circles (feat. Tom Adams)

5. Something Half Way

6. Another Day (feat. Polly Scattergood)

7. Cause & Effect

8. Whispers and Wires (feat. Ladan)

9. Hollow Town (feat. Tom Adams)

10. Closedown