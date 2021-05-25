CircoLoco & Rockstar Games Launching Label CircoLoco Records With Compilation

Carl Craig, Luciano, Seth Troxler, Moodymann, Rampa, Kerri Chandler, & Sama' Abdulhadi will be among those featured on the compilation.

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games have launched a record label CircoLoco Records. The collaboration will put out a series of EPs that will lead to a forthcoming compilation album, Monday Dreamin. Among those on the compilation include Carl Craig, Luciano, Seth Troxler, Moodymann, Rampa, Kerri Chandler, Sama' Abdulhadi, Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler & Phil Moffa) & TOKiMONSTA, Red Axes and more. The first track from the compilation, Seth Troxler’s “Lumartes,” is now available now.

Further EPs will release weekly in the lead-up to the full compilation’s release on July 9th.

CircoLoco has been an influential Ibiza party brand for over twenty years, expanding beyond the Spanish Island and taking their events around the world. Rockstar’s pivot to house and techno may seem odd and it kind of is, but they have been adding music components to games, notably Grand Theft Auto with clubs that have DJs playing house and techno. Some of those on this compilation have been featured in the game.

Monday Dreamin’ will arrive on July 9. See the list of artists involved in the artwork above.