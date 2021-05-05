Contest: Win Badges To Winter Music Conference Virtual 2021

We are giving away 10 badges to WMCV later this month.

via Winter Music Conference

Winter Music Conference Virtual is happening later this month and we are giving away 10 badges! Since this is a virtual conference, they will be given away as single badges.

WMCV announced its full lineup and programming yesterday with live keynotes, main stage panels, and networking lounges, along with a grouping of digital exhibitor booths. Day Two will be a celebration of electronic music on 5th Dimension with product demos and the official WMCV music showcase.

There will be discussions on virtual events and VR, Spotify pitching, leveling up your production with Avid, NFTs, a look ahead to the future of events, a conversation with Claude VonStroke and more.

Enter the contest now and head to the Winter Music Conference website now for more information and badges.