Crackazat Shares Lush, Jazzy Remix For Peppermint Heaven’s "Look In The Mirror"

It's a soulful, vibey piece of jazztronica fusion from Crackazat.
Bristol-based producer Crackazat has been making a name for himself with some soulful, nuanced and jazzy takes on electronic music. His style and unique jazzy flair has led to releases with Futureboogie and Local talk. he’s also remixed the likes of Tom Misch, Moulinex and Dave Lee.

His style has helped to create a significant hype around the Bristol scene. Now working with L.A. based production duo Peppermint Heaven, he’s created a remix on the original, 80’s style synth pop track "Look in the Mirror." The remix is built on the foundations of a breakbeat style groove, before introducing lush Rhodes chord stabs. The real character of the track is developed through the improvisational elements that build throughout, where you can hear Crackazat’s jazzy influences taking centre stage. 

