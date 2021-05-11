Eli & Fur Announce Debut Album 'Found In The Wild' Out Next Month On Anjunadeep

Eli & Fur Jimi Herrtage

Eli & Fur have announced their debut album Found In The Wild that will be released next month on Anjunadeep. The pair have shared the tracklist and a new single “Wild Skies” to help push the LP.

“The inspiration behind the album is the journey of finding that sound that we really feel defines us,” explain Eli & Fur, real names Eliza Noble and Jennifer Skillman. “We have drawn from that journey to get to where we are both musically and emotionally to put together a collection of tracks that really showcase the two sides of Eli & Fur. Not only does our music have two sides, but so do we. We want to bring the listener into those worlds, feelings they also feel. Not just on the dance floor but in their heads and in total solitude.”

The album is split into two parts Found and In The Wild. Found will be more “song-based” with vocals, while In The Wild, will be more geared towards clubs.

“We spent a lot of our career trying to work out who we are and what our sound is, being told we can’t make club tracks which have the type of vocals we love. What's great is that every single track on the album sounds like us, it’s all Eli & Fur but it’s two different sides of it,” say the duo about making the two part album. “We want people to hear more structured songs and we also want to show the type of darker, clubbier music we love - there’s no reason why we can’t do both.”

Found In The Wild will be released on June 25 via Anjunadeep. Pre-order the LP here.

Found In The Wild Tracklist

Found

1. Fire To Fire

2. Wild Skies

3. In Too Deep feat. Holly Martin

4. Carbon

5. Waiting with CamelPhat (Eli & Fur’s Found Version)

In The Wild

6. Am I Even Human?

7. Broken Parts

8. Come Back Around

9. Big Tiger

10. Light Up Your Eyes

11. Walk The Line

12. I Can’t Move