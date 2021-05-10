Jimmy Smash Safari Shaban

Considering that Norway get’s very little in the way of glorious sunshine and sunny beaches most of the year, it is remarkable that alt-pop duo Jimmy Smash are capable of creating some of the most upbeat, sun-drenched beats we’ve heard in a long time. Leaning on elements of disco, funk and pop, their new EP Home is perfect for fans of Roosevelt, Maribou State and Jungle. It’s a stunning project that manages the difficult task of evoking joy, while never sounding cheesy.

Multi-instrumentalists and pure songwriter at heart, the duos influences range from the likes of Tribe Called Quest, J Dilla and The Roots, all the way through to thrash metal. They made their name after sharing a Fleetwood Mac cover and since then, there’s been a huge appetite for their soft and upbeat alt-pop stylings.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new EP starts incredibly strong with the focus track "Misguided." A song that captures the essence of summer, lush-funk guitar riffs combine with stunning chord progressions throughout. On "August" it’s much of the same -- the duo’s penchant for synth chords is consistent in the project, providing the foundation for their epic songwriting. "Over" and "Under" take on a lower tempo, delving into the realms of chillwave.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It’s an epic project and the perfect soundtrack to your summer BBQ. Listen in full below.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter