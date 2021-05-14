lsdxoxo dedicated 2 disrespect XL Recordings

The clubs may be closed for the most part, but with LSDXOXO, they are open wherever you want it. Raushaan Glasgow, better known as LSDXOXO, makes his debut on XL Recordings with his new four-track EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect.

It feels criminal to have to listen to new LSDXOXO cuts at home without a place to go out, but that is the situation we are in. These bumping, raunchy and carefree cuts will remind you of heading to a night out with the idea of doing something potentially regrettable. The thumping techno kicks drive these tracks home underneath the horny vocals that should fit a summer where a lot of horny single people in your area (like the spam ads) will be emerging from isolation for the first time in over a year ready to mingle. LSDXOXO is ready to set the mood for your club nights. The EP has even more dancefloor exuberance with a two-stepping bassline and some ravey synth stabs on the finale "Mutant Exotic."

LSDXOXO isn’t messing around with this collection of club records. They go straight for the throat and don’t miss. Listen to the full project below and get your copy here.

