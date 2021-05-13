EXIT Festival Now Accepting Bitcoin For Ticket Sales

Exit Festival Courtesy of Festival PR

EXIT Festival in Serbia will now accept Bitcoin as a method of payment for ticket sales. The four-day Serbian festival will take place this summer from July 8-11. Among the artists who are set to perform include Hot Since 82, Eric Prydz b2b Four Tet, Paul van Dyk, Metronomy, Denis Sulta and many others. It will be the 20th anniversary celebration of the EXIT, which was supposed to take place last year, but was canceled due to COVID.

“The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront and are utilizing new technologies and able to engage with our tech savvy audience as technology evolves and changes,” says EXIT Festival CEO & Founder Dusan Kovacevic in a statement.

EXIT will take place at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia. Get more info on their website.