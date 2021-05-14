Helinox & Maison Kitsuné Launch Four-Piece Outdoor Collaboration

Stylized with Maison Kitsuné’s Chillax Fox, there will be Helinox’s Chair One, Table One Hard Top, Cot One Convertible, and the Royal Box shade structure in the collaboration.

Maison Kitsune Helinox Collab Helinox

Helinox has launched a new collaboration with Maison Kitsuné. The outdoor company & the fashion brand have teamed up on this, which will be an extension of Maison Kitsuné’s Chillax Fox Heart of Summer wardrobe.

It will include Helinox’s Chair One, Table One Hard Top, Cot One Convertible, and the Royal Box shade structure. Each item in the new collection features the Chillax Fox, a laid-back version of Maison Kitsuné’s signature fox logo. The lifestyle shots were taken at Les Calanques in the South of France outside of Marseille. It is absolutely worth the trip.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Head to the Maison Kitsuné website or Helinox website to pick up the items.