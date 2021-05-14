Helinox & Maison Kitsuné Launch Four-Piece Outdoor Collaboration

Stylized with Maison Kitsuné’s Chillax Fox, there will be Helinox’s Chair One, Table One Hard Top, Cot One Convertible, and the Royal Box shade structure in the collaboration.
Author:
Publish date:
Maison Kitsune Helinox Collab

Maison Kitsune Helinox Collab

Helinox has launched a new collaboration with Maison Kitsuné. The outdoor company & the fashion brand have teamed up on this, which will be an extension of Maison Kitsuné’s Chillax Fox Heart of Summer wardrobe.

It will include Helinox’s Chair One, Table One Hard Top, Cot One Convertible, and the Royal Box shade structure. Each item in the new collection features the Chillax Fox, a laid-back version of Maison Kitsuné’s signature fox logo. The lifestyle shots were taken at Les Calanques in the South of France outside of Marseille. It is absolutely worth the trip.

Head to the Maison Kitsuné website or Helinox website to pick up the items.

Maison Kitsune Helinox Collab

Maison Kitsune Helinox Shade Structure & Chair

Related Content

Danner Helinox Spring 2019 Collection
Culture

Danner and Helinox Announce Spring 2019 Camping Collection

Maison Kitsuné Spring/Summer 2013 Lookbook
News

Maison Kitsuné Spring/Summer 2013 Lookbook

Snow Peak Smokemeister Smoker Grill
Travel + Camping

Snow Peak Launches Layered, Vertical Stainless Steel Smoker, The Smokemeister