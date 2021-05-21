Hits Were Made Here - Episode 5, the final installment of the WMC Mini Doc Series

This final episode of this great little mini doc series about WMC will make you want to book a ticket to Miami. See you in 2022!

As WMC's first virtual edition winds down with a bang with their Live Music Showcase on 5th Dimension on twitch.com/5dxr, we figured it fitting to push out the final episode of UphoricTV's Hits Were Made Here mini-doc about the history and good old days of the OG electronic music conference.

After watching head over to the 5th Dimension and soak up some amazing live DJ sets.

Episode Five - Hits Were Created Here (final)

UphoricTV's documentary Hits Were Made Here is an exclusive look at the history of Winter Music Conference. Shot before the pandemic over a period of two years, this multi-part series features music legends Paul Oakenfold, Arthur Baker, Junior Sanchez, Laidback Luke, Tommie Sunshine, Chocolate Puma, and more, plus industry pioneers Gladys Pizzaro (of Strictly Rhythm) and WMC Founder DJ Bill Kelly, as they offer perspectives on the past, present, and future of WMC and its pioneering impact on global electronic music culture. Over the next four days, WMC will preview one segment per day leading up to the virtual live-stream of the entire documentary on March 22 live on Twitch.