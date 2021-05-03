How It Was Made: Jaden Thompson - Closer [ThreeSixZero]

Recently, UK's Jaden Thompson released his primetime summer cut, 'Closer', via ThreeSixZero. A funk-filled Tech House record, Closer is bouncy and as can be. With a smooth and memorable vocal line that weaves itself throughout the track, Closer is a track you'll surely be hearing this year. We invited Jaden to break down his new record for the latest installment of How It Was Made.

Words and photos by Jaden Thompson

cc Twiggles

Maschine

Nearly all of my production and ideas are created in Maschine. I’m able to make grooves quickly and I find it really helps to bring out the creativity. Each element in Closer has its own group (shown on the lower left of Maschine). One being for drums, another for the bass, and a third for the vocal chops. The swing feature really helped to give it more of a groove and soundless ‘straight’. The vocals were first processed in Ableton, as I prefer Ableton’s warp mode, and then imported into Maschine. After production, I bounced all the parts into Ableton and arranged the track.

Maschine



Subboombass

This plugin by Rob Papen has been a go-to of mine for a while now. With its endless sound bank of presets, it makes it easy to find a cool-sounding bass. I have a few favourite sounds that I like to tweak depending on the track.

Soviet Synths From Mars

Soviet Synths is part of the From Mars collection of vintage synths. I used this to create the stab sound heard throughout Closer.

Soviet Synths From Mars



Smackos Tape Station

This tape emulator plugin by Legowelt is really cool! It can add crazy amounts of warmth/saturation to your track, so you’ve got to be careful not to overdo it. I used it on the master channel.

Smackos Tape Station



